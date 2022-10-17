Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMullins, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"Kennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Celebration of life for Brittanee Drexel to be held in Murrells Inlet on Friday
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A celebration of life will be held Friday for Brittanee Drexel. The celebration of life will be held on Friday, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Journey Church at Inlet Square Mall on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, according to a flyer posted to Facebook and confirmed by the family.
wpde.com
9 Florence schools marked excellent, good on state report card
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Nine schools in Florence One Schools received a rating of excellent or good on their 2022 school report cards released earlier this week by the South Carolina Dept. of Education, according to a district news release. Officials said four years ago, only one school in...
myrtlebeachsc.com
When a “Free Beach Parking Law” isn’t really a law
Hurricane Ian swept into the Grand Strand wiping out the dunes on her way northwest. The total damage assessment is still being tallied by the Army Corp or Engineers. A Myrtle Beach spokesperson said the city would consider it a success if the work to replenish the beach is completed in the next two years.
wpde.com
CCU quarterback Grayson McCall signs NIL with Morgan & Morgan
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University football quarterback Grayson McCall signed a NIL (name, image & likeness) partnership with the well-known attorney group Morgan & Morgan. The three-month deal features several billboards on and around the Coastal Carolina University campus in Conway, as well as in Myrtle Beach...
thefabricator.com
Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant
Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
WMBF
October hurricanes are uncommon in S.C. but ones that do come are memorable
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Historically, October brings a busy hurricane season, and some of the most memorable storms. The peak of hurricane season is behind the South Carolina coast in October, but hurricanes have a destructive history during the month. Since 1851, there have been several hurricanes that have...
wpde.com
Florence 1 Schools ranks 3rd in state for graduation rates
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The latest graduation rates have been released by the South Carolina Dept. of Education and Florence 1 Schools is ranked 3rd among all school districts in the state, and among the top 20 largest districts in the state, Florence 1 ranked second. Officials said this...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Heritage Golf Group purchases Grande Dunes Members Club Myrtle Beach
Heritage Golf Group purchased Grande Dunes Members Club. The Grande Dunes Members Club is an exclusive, private club located within the Grande Dunes residential community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at 1580 Terra Verde Drive. Homes in the Grande Dunes run from $850,000 to $2.5 million. The Grande Dunes is...
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
wpde.com
Man transported from Myrtle Beach jail dies at hospital, coroner says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who was transported from the Myrtle Beach Dept. jail to an area hospital died Thursday, according to Horry County coroner Tamara Willard. NEW: Final review approved for Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach. Brandon Campbell, 30, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center...
South Carolina food processor to build NC facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85...
Three takeaways from Mace, Andrews SC-01 debate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) met Wednesday for the first and only scheduled debate ahead of the November elections. While the candidates have taken many jabs at each other on social media and in campaign ads, the debate was their first in-person meeting. The heated rhetoric carried […]
Veterans benefit from more than 2 dozen tiny homes being built in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A tiny homes project in Myrtle Beach began with the goal of helping one veteran at a time, but it quickly morphed into a much larger project. “In the next eight weeks, we’ve got [to get] 25 veterans off the street, that’s the goal,” said Scott Dulebohn, the executive director […]
nationalfisherman.com
Lowcountry Boil: The South’s Most Debated Dish
"Seriously, dude. Who the hell puts crab in a Lowcountry boil?!" I'm sitting on the back deck of the Pour House in Charleston, SC, eavesdropping as the guys in front of me get into it. Onion, no onion. Beer, no beer. Good-humor insults of one's upbringing ensue. The thing is,...
Alex Murdaugh to appear in Florence County court Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Alex Murdaugh will appear Thursday morning in a Florence County court after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday he believes recently filed motions by defense attorneys for Murdaugh should be denied. A hearing will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Florence County Courthouse before Judge Clifton Newman. Murdaugh’s […]
wpde.com
Arson dogs visit Myrtle Beach for special training
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Arson dogs from across the country and Canada came to Myrtle Beach for training Wednesday. Three out of the 435 arson-sniffing pups are from the Grand Strand area. Each year, billions of dollars in property and hundreds of lives are lost from intentionally set...
wpde.com
Life After Coal: 6 years of documenting & researching life that now calls Lake Busbee home
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, October 19 at 5:30 p.m., WPDE ABC15 will present “Life After Coal,” a nature documentary about Lake Busbee in Conway. Lake Busbee was created to act as a cooling pond for the Grainger Generating Station, a coal-fired steam power plant owned by Santee Cooper.
myhorrynews.com
Some Horry County leaders want further investigation into absentee ballot debacle
State election officials’ explanation for the error that resulted in nearly 1,400 Democratic ballots being mailed to Republican voters in June doesn’t answer all of Horry County Council’s questions about the debacle. Council members received a letter from the State Election Commission last week about the ballot...
wpde.com
Several Horry County schools see positive ratings in state report cards
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — State report cards were released and the grades for Horry County Schools are in for the first release of ratings following COVID-19. Horry County Schools said that although report cards were released in 2020 and 2021, there were no ratings due to the cancellation of federally required accountability tests or waivers issued by the U.S. Dept. of Education as a result of the pandemic.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach officials working on possible changes to beach shade policy
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach city leaders met on Wednesday to discuss what shade devices are allowed on the beach. The discussion comes after a rise in wind shade devices, which were made popular on social media sites like TikTok. The beach shade the advisory committee talked...
Comments / 0