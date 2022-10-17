ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

wpde.com

9 Florence schools marked excellent, good on state report card

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Nine schools in Florence One Schools received a rating of excellent or good on their 2022 school report cards released earlier this week by the South Carolina Dept. of Education, according to a district news release. Officials said four years ago, only one school in...
FLORENCE, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

When a “Free Beach Parking Law” isn’t really a law

Hurricane Ian swept into the Grand Strand wiping out the dunes on her way northwest. The total damage assessment is still being tallied by the Army Corp or Engineers. A Myrtle Beach spokesperson said the city would consider it a success if the work to replenish the beach is completed in the next two years.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

CCU quarterback Grayson McCall signs NIL with Morgan & Morgan

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University football quarterback Grayson McCall signed a NIL (name, image & likeness) partnership with the well-known attorney group Morgan & Morgan. The three-month deal features several billboards on and around the Coastal Carolina University campus in Conway, as well as in Myrtle Beach...
CONWAY, SC
thefabricator.com

Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant

Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Florence 1 Schools ranks 3rd in state for graduation rates

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The latest graduation rates have been released by the South Carolina Dept. of Education and Florence 1 Schools is ranked 3rd among all school districts in the state, and among the top 20 largest districts in the state, Florence 1 ranked second. Officials said this...
FLORENCE, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Heritage Golf Group purchases Grande Dunes Members Club Myrtle Beach

Heritage Golf Group purchased Grande Dunes Members Club. The Grande Dunes Members Club is an exclusive, private club located within the Grande Dunes residential community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at 1580 Terra Verde Drive. Homes in the Grande Dunes run from $850,000 to $2.5 million. The Grande Dunes is...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Man transported from Myrtle Beach jail dies at hospital, coroner says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who was transported from the Myrtle Beach Dept. jail to an area hospital died Thursday, according to Horry County coroner Tamara Willard. NEW: Final review approved for Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach. Brandon Campbell, 30, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSAV News 3

Three takeaways from Mace, Andrews SC-01 debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) met Wednesday for the first and only scheduled debate ahead of the November elections. While the candidates have taken many jabs at each other on social media and in campaign ads, the debate was their first in-person meeting. The heated rhetoric carried […]
CHARLESTON, SC
nationalfisherman.com

Lowcountry Boil: The South’s Most Debated Dish

"Seriously, dude. Who the hell puts crab in a Lowcountry boil?!" I'm sitting on the back deck of the Pour House in Charleston, SC, eavesdropping as the guys in front of me get into it. Onion, no onion. Beer, no beer. Good-humor insults of one's upbringing ensue. The thing is,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Alex Murdaugh to appear in Florence County court Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Alex Murdaugh will appear Thursday morning in a Florence County court after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday he believes recently filed motions by defense attorneys for Murdaugh should be denied. A hearing will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Florence County Courthouse before Judge Clifton Newman. Murdaugh’s […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Arson dogs visit Myrtle Beach for special training

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Arson dogs from across the country and Canada came to Myrtle Beach for training Wednesday. Three out of the 435 arson-sniffing pups are from the Grand Strand area. Each year, billions of dollars in property and hundreds of lives are lost from intentionally set...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Several Horry County schools see positive ratings in state report cards

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — State report cards were released and the grades for Horry County Schools are in for the first release of ratings following COVID-19. Horry County Schools said that although report cards were released in 2020 and 2021, there were no ratings due to the cancellation of federally required accountability tests or waivers issued by the U.S. Dept. of Education as a result of the pandemic.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

