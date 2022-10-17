Read full article on original website
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with beating 87-year-old to death at senior living apartment building
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with beating an 87-year-old woman to death at a senior living apartment building on the South Side. Shearly Gaines, 69, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Mae Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair at the Lincoln Perry senior homes in...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
theeastcountygazette.com
87-Year-Old Chicago Woman Fatally Shot in Wheelchair After Attack
An 87-year-old Chicago woman was discovered dead in her apartment at a senior living community. According to authorities, she died as a result of an attack. Mae Brown, who passed away over the weekend, had many assault-related injuries, said the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The investigation concluded that her death was a homicide.
Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
Parents Await Answers After West Ridge Shooting Death of 13-Year-Old Son
After almost a week, no arrests have made in the killing of a 13-year-old boy in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood. Lavell Winslow was found shot to death in a North Side park. His parents said his death wasn't an accident and they want the person responsible to be brought to justice.
NBC Chicago
As Brazen Chicago Carjackings Continue, Cook County Sheriff to Announce ‘Anti-Carjacking' Initiative
After several recent and brazen carjackings in Chicago — including one incident captured on video that took place in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway — the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Thursday is expected to announce an "anti-carjacking initiative" meant to crackdown on the crimes. According...
CPD release video, photos of suspect in West Rogers Park attempted robbery that killed grandfather
Police have released surveillance images and video of the suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting that killed Salim Khamo.
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
Emotional Vigil for West Ridge Shop Owner Killed in Attempted Armed Robbery
An emotional balloon release was held Thursday evening for a beloved West Ridge liquor store owner just steps from where he was shot to death Monday night during an attempted robbery. "I’m sick. I’m three days crying for him. Especially when I see his picture. I can’t. I can’t hold...
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher who allegedly made 'kill list' has yet to post bond
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - An East Chicago teacher who allegedly admitted to making a "kill list" could walk out of jail as soon as Thursday night. Some parents have been furious since the story came out. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres is out of the hospital and currently in custody at the Lake...
Suburban Man Witnesses, Records Brazen Carjacking on Dan Ryan Expressway
An ironworker from Joliet has heard stories about people being carjacked in Chicago before, but he never imagined he'd be a witness to one on a Friday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway. "I wish that guy was off the streets, seeing how he could have hurt somebody really bad,...
42-year-old USPS carrier robbed in Bucktown
CHICAGO — A USPS mail carrier was robbed Thursday afternoon in Bucktown. It happened at around 12:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Oakley. Police said a 42-year-old entered a building and was approached by an unknown suspect with a firearm. The National Association of Letter Carriers Chicago...
West Ridge Residents Unnerved After 3rd Fatal Shooting in Less Than a Week: ‘We Need More Security'
Zehra Parnaby said she had to muster the courage to step outside her West Ridge home after a fatal shooting occurred just a few feet from her door on the North Side on Tuesday. “I just really had to push myself to get out, and I didn’t want to walk...
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash that sent pick-up truck flying off overpass
CHICAGO -- Bail was set at $75,000 Wednesday for a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence at the time of a deadly crash last spring on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Bridgeport. Brandon Lagunas faces a felony count of aggravated DUI causing death, as well as multiple lesser...
Chicago shooting: Teen boy shot, critically hurt in West Garfield Park, police say
The 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times near a West Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
Police Release Photos of Man Suspected of Killing West Ridge Convivence Store Clerk
Chicago police have released photos of the man wanted in the fatal shooting of a store owner in West Ridge. On Monday night, Salim Khamo, 66, was working behind the counter of the store in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue when a gunman rode up on a bike and demanded money from the register, according to police. Khamo refused and was shot in the chest, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge
Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
Kenosha Police Say No Evidence of Shooting So Far Following Reports at Bradford School
Kenosha police said they are responding to reports of an active shooter at Bradford High School, but have so far found no evidence of any shooting. Authorities were searching the school "floor by floor" Thursday morning "to ensure there is no real threat," the department said. They asked that parents...
Chicago weekend violence sees dozens shot, including 13-year-old boy found on park bench
Chicago police announced Monday that 31 people were shot in 26 shooting incidents across the Windy City over the weekend. Of the nine homicides, eight were fatal shootings.
NBC Chicago
