COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Boone County man was charged Friday with making a terroristic threat -- second degree -- after making several posts on social media targeting a movie screening expected to have 400 people in attendance.

Kyle Piper, 44, of Ashland, allegedly was employed for the film at one point, according to the probable cause statement.

"Becoming a killer is the only option," Piper allegedly wrote in one of the posts.

"If there was ever a day to be a killer, today is the day," Piper allegedly wrote, according to the probable cause statement.

He also allegedly created posts referencing suicide.

Several people expected to attend the event -- including actors in the film -- had told organizers they did not plan on attending after seeing Piper's posts. Organizers told police they feared for their life.

Piper has not been arrested, according to court and jail documents.

The post Boone County man charged with making terrorist threat at movie screening appeared first on ABC17NEWS .