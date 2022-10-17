Read full article on original website
CNET
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This
President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...
Student loan relief application now officially available through online portal
President Joe Biden on Monday officially unveiled the online application portal for his student loan forgiveness program for eligible borrowers.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Department of Education releases beta version of student loan forgiveness application
Department of Education releases beta version of student loan forgiveness application form This beta version will be on and off during the testing period as the DOE’s technical team assesses the tool. (NCD) The Department of Education released a beta version of the student loan forgiveness application Friday evening.
CNET
How to Get a Refund for Student Loan Payments You Made During the Pandemic
The Department of Education has launched the beta version of its student-loan forgiveness website, allowing many of the 45 million Americans with outstanding educational loans to start applying for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness. While payments and interest have been suspended since March 2020, some borrowers continued paying to...
Student Loan Forgiveness: You May Automatically Qualify — Here’s Why
The Biden administration is trying to make it as easy as possible for federal student loan borrowers to get debt relief of up to $20,000, having recently launched an online loan forgiveness...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Don’t Be Caught Off Guard When Application Goes Live in October — How To Prepare
The Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness program, unveiled to great fanfare in August, has run into some bumps getting up and running -- including multiple lawsuits that aim to...
Application for student loan relief is live, but some borrowers are no longer eligible
The online application portal for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program officially rolled out Monday. However, some borrowers are not eligible for the one-time relief. In late September, the Biden administration altered its guidance so that borrowers with privately held Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans or...
msn.com
Student Loan Payments Now Paused Until 2023: Everything to Know About the Latest Extension
In addition to forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt for qualified borrowers, President Joe Biden announced he was extending the current moratorium on student loan payments and interest until Jan. 1, 2023. Student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, when the CARES Act was passed by Congress....
AOL Corp
Student loan forgiveness: AOC offers tip for parent borrowers
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week took to Instagram Live and Twitter to explain how parent borrowers benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness. Not only are student loans parents took out for their own college eligible for forgiveness, she pointed out, but also ParentPlus loans they took...
Federal student loan forgiveness plan opens a faster repayment path for 23 million college tuition borrowers.
The latest news on student loan debt cancellation from the White House will directly impact up to 43 million Americans. President Biden has promised to cancel $10,000 in student debt for many borrowers and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Why More Than 7 Million Borrowers Won’t Get Assistance
The application for student loan forgiveness is expected to go live within days, but some consumer advocates say this could cause millions of borrowers to miss out. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark...
Student loan forgiveness application is now open: Here’s how to apply
Here is a step-by-step guide for applying for student loan forgiveness.
Maintaining the Student Loan Forgiveness Application Will Cost an Estimated $100 Million
While the incredible costs of the Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness plan are widely known, yet another expense of the program is stirring controversy: maintaining the online application for loan forgiveness is expected to cost nearly $100 million annually. This latest expense—not included in the Congressional Budget Office's recent...
Yahoo!
Student loan forgiveness: No major hiccups with application process
Two days after the official launch of the student loan forgiveness application, advocates representing borrowers are giving the online process a passing grade. They are praising the simple, online form and noted the application site so far has not crashed, which happened to the Federal Student Aid (FSA) website soon after President Joe Biden announced up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness in August.
The Federal Reserve Is Coming For Your Next Raise
Your own paycheck is a battleground in the fight over inflation.
Jini Thornton Breaks Down Student Loans Forgiveness, Social Security Checks, & Income Tax Returns [WATCH]
Our money expert Jini Thornton has some important good news to share! The student loan forgiveness application was just released in beta mode and she’s encouraging everyone to apply. Though the application deadline isn’t until December 2023, she believes that it’s important to apply as soon as possible. The application is very short and should take under three minutes to apply. Also, the tax return extended deadline is approaching soon and if you’re not filing Jini has plenty of advice in the video below.
