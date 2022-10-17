ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
CNET

How to Get a Refund for Student Loan Payments You Made During the Pandemic

The Department of Education has launched the beta version of its student-loan forgiveness website, allowing many of the 45 million Americans with outstanding educational loans to start applying for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness. While payments and interest have been suspended since March 2020, some borrowers continued paying to...
AOL Corp

Student loan forgiveness: AOC offers tip for parent borrowers

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week took to Instagram Live and Twitter to explain how parent borrowers benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness. Not only are student loans parents took out for their own college eligible for forgiveness, she pointed out, but also ParentPlus loans they took...
Yahoo!

Student loan forgiveness: No major hiccups with application process

Two days after the official launch of the student loan forgiveness application, advocates representing borrowers are giving the online process a passing grade. They are praising the simple, online form and noted the application site so far has not crashed, which happened to the Federal Student Aid (FSA) website soon after President Joe Biden announced up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness in August.
Majic 94.5

Jini Thornton Breaks Down Student Loans Forgiveness, Social Security Checks, & Income Tax Returns [WATCH]

Our money expert Jini Thornton has some important good news to share! The student loan forgiveness application was just released in beta mode and she’s encouraging everyone to apply. Though the application deadline isn’t until December 2023, she believes that it’s important to apply as soon as possible. The application is very short and should take under three minutes to apply. Also, the tax return extended deadline is approaching soon and if you’re not filing Jini has plenty of advice in the video below.

