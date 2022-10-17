Read full article on original website
Utah producer debuts horror movie filmed in American Fork
Filmed in his very own home base of American Fork, “Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween” is Utahn Rob York’s most recent creation.
Atlas Obscura
The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross
For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
24hip-hop.com
Utah artist Restlezz is Taking The City By Storm
Born and raised in Ogden, UT Leo Sandoval Jr, known As Restlezz, has been rocking the music scene for awhile now. An artist/producer/engineer that has put much work into countless albums and mixtapes first started when he was 13. Restlezz started Block Monzta Productions after a fall out with a...
kslnewsradio.com
Flooded-out cars from Hurricane Ian washing up in Utah. Here’s how to avoid buying a soggy lemon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian may soon be flooding the streets of Utah instead of going straight to the junkyard. KSL investigative reporter Matt Gephardt joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain more about what he found out about these flooded cars.
KUTV
DWR urges wildlife safety as winter approaches, following attacks on 2 men by grizzly bear
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The story of two college students, one from Utah, recovering by a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming is gaining national attention. Brady, a wrestler from the Cedar City area, is making a full recovery thanks to the support of a teammate. Many people have...
foodgressing.com
Mar | Muntanya Salt Lake City New Rooftop Restaurant
Mar | Muntanya, Salt Lake City’s highly anticipated Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, debuts in the heart of bustling downtown on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Mar | Muntanya is the newest dining destination to join the city’s thriving culinary scene. Located in the heart of the vibrant downtown city center,...
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
kslnewsradio.com
Its time to turn off the sprinklers and stop watering your lawn
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures gradually start to fall, the need for watering your lawn this year is no more. According to experts, it’s time to turn off the sprinklers for the year. Taun Beddes, Utah State University horticulturist and co-host of KSL Greenhouse, said most lawns...
Find the Golden Poop while picking up dog poop at the Run-A-Muk
PARK CITY, Utah — Pet owners who may have missed a moment to pick up their dog’s poop at the Run-A-Muk will have the opportunity to do so in the Basin […]
davishighnews.com
A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street
As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
kuer.org
A Utah artist imagines the life of the Great Salt Lake from birth to the brink
“A distress call” from Great Salt lake. That’s how local artist Vincent Mattina describes his latest sound collage, called “41.115791 -112.476830” — the latitude and longitude of the lake. The collage of the life of the lake begins quietly with woodblock rhythms. Other sounds are...
Air Force F-35 crashes at end of runway in Utah
Air Force officials said that an F-35 crashed at the end of a runway at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City Utah, and the pilot ejected from the aircraft.
POLICE: Utah man launders $915k in catalytic converters
A Taylorsville man has been arrested facing felony charges after allegedly purchasing 3,556 stolen catalytic converters, valued at $915,230, and laundering them through the recycling company where he worked, Natural Ventures Recycling.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah attorney general gives families precautionary I.D. kits for their children
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson, are offering identification kits to all Utah families. The kits will help identify children who are runaways or victims of kidnapping by either family members or strangers. In the event a child goes missing,...
KUTV
'Mortgage rates are sinking home sales' along the Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers show slumping home sales along the Wasatch Front as mortgage rates keep rising. According to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell 31 percent in September compared to the year before. “Mortgage rates...
Salt Lake City Approves a Novel Solution to Homelessness
The Salt Lake City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to revamp a vacant eight-acre plot on the city’s West Side to house the homeless in a village of tiny homes. The plan involves developing a condominium-type arrangement of tiny homes available on annual leases, starting with 60 units of 280 to 400 square feet each, and another 25 revenue-generating units to be leased inn-style. The drug and alcohol-free community also plans to offer healthcare services, case managers and employment opportunities at an on-site cookie factory and thrift store. The city agreed to lease the plot to operator The Other...
ksl.com
Utah's top law enforcer says parents need this tool in case their child gets abducted
LEHI — The abduction of a child is a parent's nightmare. When a kidnapping does happen, every minute and hour that passes "could be very much the difference between bringing someone home or not," Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said. That's why the state reinstated a program that helps...
upr.org
New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023
A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year. On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023. In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by...
utah.gov
Preparing your Home and Yard for a Hard Freeze
Freezing temperatures are on the way it’s time to winterize your irrigation systems. Preparing for cold weather saves time and money, that is why the West Jordan Parks Department is winterizing sprinklers and closing public restrooms at city parks. Park bathrooms are not heated, and pipes could soon freeze overnight, costing an unnecessary expense. However, the city does know that our residents utilize parks, no matter the season, so we will be installing port-o-potties at our regional parks (Ron Wood and Veterans Memorial).
wrif.com
Five Finger Death Punch’s Utah Concert Cut Short – Meltdown
It was quite the eventful weekend for the Five Finger Death Punch guys. During their concert on Sunday, in West Valley City, Utah, FFDP were only eight songs in when everything went dark. Guitarist Zoltan Bathory said a drunk driver struck a transformer down the road, ultimately cutting the power out.
