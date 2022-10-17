ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlas Obscura

The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross

For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
24hip-hop.com

Utah artist Restlezz is Taking The City By Storm

Born and raised in Ogden, UT Leo Sandoval Jr, known As Restlezz, has been rocking the music scene for awhile now. An artist/producer/engineer that has put much work into countless albums and mixtapes first started when he was 13. Restlezz started Block Monzta Productions after a fall out with a...
foodgressing.com

Mar | Muntanya Salt Lake City New Rooftop Restaurant

Mar | Muntanya, Salt Lake City’s highly anticipated Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, debuts in the heart of bustling downtown on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Mar | Muntanya is the newest dining destination to join the city’s thriving culinary scene. Located in the heart of the vibrant downtown city center,...
kslnewsradio.com

Its time to turn off the sprinklers and stop watering your lawn

SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures gradually start to fall, the need for watering your lawn this year is no more. According to experts, it’s time to turn off the sprinklers for the year. Taun Beddes, Utah State University horticulturist and co-host of KSL Greenhouse, said most lawns...
davishighnews.com

A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street

As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
TheDailyBeast

Salt Lake City Approves a Novel Solution to Homelessness

The Salt Lake City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to revamp a vacant eight-acre plot on the city’s West Side to house the homeless in a village of tiny homes. The plan involves developing a condominium-type arrangement of tiny homes available on annual leases, starting with 60 units of 280 to 400 square feet each, and another 25 revenue-generating units to be leased inn-style. The drug and alcohol-free community also plans to offer healthcare services, case managers and employment opportunities at an on-site cookie factory and thrift store. The city agreed to lease the plot to operator The Other...
upr.org

New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023

A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year. On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023. In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by...
utah.gov

Preparing your Home and Yard for a Hard Freeze

Freezing temperatures are on the way it’s time to winterize your irrigation systems. Preparing for cold weather saves time and money, that is why the West Jordan Parks Department is winterizing sprinklers and closing public restrooms at city parks. Park bathrooms are not heated, and pipes could soon freeze overnight, costing an unnecessary expense. However, the city does know that our residents utilize parks, no matter the season, so we will be installing port-o-potties at our regional parks (Ron Wood and Veterans Memorial).
