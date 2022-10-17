Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Best Utah food for foodies
Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things joined the show to share three businesses any Utah foodie must try. The first restaurant is Feldman’s Deli. A New York Style Jewish Deli opened in Salt Lake. In 2012, the owners realized there were no Jewish Delis here in Utah, so they opened their own! Serving sandwiches, bagels and more. Using code GTU22 for $5 off a $20 purchase.
saltlakemagazine.com
Satire: A Guide to Ordering Liquor in Utah
The regulatory body over alcohol sales in Utah is touting a new, cuddlier image. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Department is out. Now, it’s the Department of Alcohol Beverage Services. That’s right, they’re here to serve us—the drinkers. The DABC DABS has a new online ordering system and a version of wine subscriptions in the works, but it’s hard to give everyone what they want, and our local liquor stores might not carry your spirit of choice. In that spirit (see what we did there?), Salt Lake Magazine has put together this handy guide to the “service-oriented” special ordering process to acquire your favorite tipple.
ABC 4
Good Things Utah turns 20 here’s why it’s still Wirth Watching
Here at ABC4, journalist Craig Wirth is a household name, a staple of our programming in Utah. He’s an incredible storyteller that weaves pictures and video with his words in way that not many journalists can. And he’s done it for more than 50 years. This time he turned his focus to Good Things Utah and the one constant that has been part of the show since it started in 2002, our own Nicea DeGering.
Sportsman warns lawmakers of threats wolves pose to Utah game herds
Wolves in Utah? It could happen, and happen soon, one leading sportsman warned, posing extreme threats to big game populations and livestock herds. States in the West are grappling with the problem posed by the apex predator.
ABC 4
Say cheese for some cheese testing
This year marks the sixth annual Utah Cheese Awards contest on Saturday November 5 from 1 – 4:30 p.m. Steve Jerman joined the show to share. Judging in all the intermountain states, judges rate each cheese based on the quality and taste. Utah being at the center of the Utah Cheese Awards, producing the most cheese makers out of the states that participate. Sauces are also a key category in the competition, along with sweets, chocolate, honey, nuts, bread and more.
utahstories.com
The Man behind Utah’s Craziest Car Dealership Commercials
You may have seen him in one of his memorable commercials. On television, he fits the profile of the shameless used car salesman, but in person, Nick Markosian is much more subdued. Tanned and handsome, he is neatly dressed and speaks confidently without any of the fanfare he exhibits in his commercials.
ABC 4
Preservation Utah is keeping Utah’s past alive for future generations
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Keeping the past alive, not only for preservation, but to inspire and provoke a more creative present and sustainable future. That’s the goal of the Utah-based nonprofit, Preservation Utah. How they do that:. • Grants/loans. • Easements. • Education (lectures and...
ABC 4
How your favorite spot for dirty soda is fitting to Save The Cups this year
(Good Things Utah) Swig is running its third annual SAVE THE CUPS campaign. It raised $300,000 the first two years, and it has a goal of raising another $150,000 this year. STC has already raised over $60,000 (this number will increase by the time Nicole’s appearance happens next week).
Gephardt Daily
Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
utahstories.com
Five Utah Cocktails and Drinks You Must Try
Utah’s mixologists know a thing or two about cocktails ― from layering nuanced flavors to finding the best locally made spirits, liqueurs and bitters ― and then putting all the right ingredients together to WOW, all while working within the narrow parameters of the state’s arcane liquor laws. As fall begins to fade into the holidays, now is the time to raise a glass and celebrate five drinks highlighting local spirits across Utah.
Opinion: Have we neglected rural Utah?
Davina Smith is running for Utah State House of Representatives in District 69 to promote the concerns of rural Utahns who haven’t always had a voice.
Big cool down ahead
Mild weather to close out the workweek ahead of drastic weekend cool down!
Utah’s ‘Headstone Hero’ preserves memories; ABC4 photojournalist discovers personal connection
A Utah woman found a unique way to work through her grief and in the process started a business, Headstone Hero, to help others through their loss. An added twist? When covering the story, ABC4’s own Tracy Smith discovered a connection that solved a half-century-old family mystery.
KSLTV
New video: Gabby Petito seen at Wyoming store shortly before her death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly revealed footage shows Gabby Petito shopping with Brian Laundrie at a Whole Foods Market in Wyoming just before her death. The surveillance video, released by the Town of Jackson Police Department, shows Petito alive on Aug. 27, 2021, as the pair parks and walks inside the store.
ABC 4
Get spooked at the Haunted Forest
Fall is in the air and the Halloween Haunt Season is upon us! Celebrating its 33rd year of Scaring Utah, The Haunted Forest is Utah’s Oldest and longest Haunted attraction! “It’s a real forest, with real demonic spooks, monsters and zombies! says Owner Rob Ethington. Walking through...
ABC 4
Are we pushing our kids too hard in sports?
On Good Things Utah this morning – Are we doing our kids a disservice when we make them specialize in sports too soon? One author says a resounding yes: “Sports meant so much to me, but they’ve changed completely since I was a kid. I was a lifelong soccer player starting with my town’s travel team, going on to co-captain my high school soccer team and play Division 3 soccer in college. I also swam, played tennis, basketball, ice hockey and lacrosse — a different sport or two every season, picking up new ones even through high school. I grew up at a time when kids could actually do this. They didn’t have to commit to one sport in 3rd grade and prioritize it over all overs. And I’m so glad I did, because being an athlete — not just a soccer player — taught me leadership, perseverance, teamwork, sportsmanship. It afforded me lifelong friendships and provided a deep foundation of confidence for adulthood. So much of who I am and what I have accomplished I owe to my years on the field, in the pool, on the court and rink. When I became a parent, I couldn’t wait for my kids to play sports, because I knew how deeply those experiences had shaped me. But I was wholly unprepared for what I would encounter in today’s youth sports. In just a generation, things had changed so dramatically — the intensity, time commitment, high cost, required specialization — that it wasn’t clear to me if my kids would benefit the same way I had. And I was only beginning to see then what has now become a common refrain in the media: frightening statistics about the impact of sports overspecialization. On the physical side, dangers to young athletes who overspecialize, like overuse injuries and reconstructions in kids barely starting high school. And on the mental health side, the scary rates of anxiety and depression amongst elite athletes, evidenced by the tragic trend of college athletes dying by suicide. Seemingly successful, happy student athletes who had achieved everything they were “supposed to” were buckling under untenable pressure, putting up such a brave front that oftentimes parents, coaches and teammates were shocked by the heartbreaking result of these athletes’ struggles.” Tune in to hear the ladies weigh in this morning.
The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Marrying Your Cousin
It's no secret that Idaho has some odd laws but recently I overheard a conversation while at the gas station and heard someone imply that you can legally marry your cousin in the state of Idaho. Naturally, I wanted to see if this had any ring of truth to it and found my answer (sort of) in Section 32-206 of the Idaho legislature:
Check out a spooktacular attraction in Utah with this haunted map
It's officially spooky season in Utah, which means it's time to head out and enjoy a Halloween house near you!
kjzz.com
DWR urges wildlife safety as winter approaches, following attacks on 2 men by grizzly bear
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The story of two college students, one from Utah, recovering by a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming is gaining national attention. Brady, a wrestler from the Cedar City area, is making a full recovery thanks to the support of a teammate. Many people have...
ABC 4
Chick-fil-A supports community through Shared Table Program
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Chick-fil-A is more than an eating establishment. It’s an engagement community partner, supporting communities through charitable work and give-back programs. Chick-fil-A Shared Table is a program that helps local restaurant Operators fight hunger and reduce food waste by donating surplus food...
