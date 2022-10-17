Read full article on original website
Rookie officer recognized for arrests, gun seizure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A rookie Springfield Police officer was recently recognized by his superiors for his actions during a traffic stop just days into his experience of solo patrol. Officials said that Officer Orr stopped a car that was squealing its tires and as he approached, he saw someone inside the car with their […]
wlds.com
Semi Hauling Motor Oil Burns on I-72
Sangamon County area fire departments were called out to a semi tractor trailer fire on Interstate 72 in western Sangamon County early this morning. According to an Illinois State Police report, at 12:24AM, troopers were dispatched to a semi engulfed in flames on Interstate 72 at milepost 87 about 5 miles east of New Berlin.
Urbana conducts survey in search of next Chief of Police
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana welcomes and encourages community members to provide input in its search for the next Chief of Police. The city has partnered with POLIHIRE to conduct the nationwide search. This is to solicitfeedback through a community survey, which will help identify leadership qualities thecommunity finds important in this […]
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and Effingham County during November. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
12-year-old critically hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after Champaign Police said he was shot in the neck Wednesday night. Police officials said officers responded to the area of Sangamon Drive and Kenwood Road, located on the north side of Centennial Park, at 10:15 p.m. for a report of someone being […]
Urbana Police investigating armed robberies
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating a pair of armed robberies that happened last week within hours of each other in the same location. Police officials said that officers were called to the Town and County Apartment Complex twice on Oct. 13 between 5:20 and 7:45 p.m. In both instances, the […]
Champaign Police asking more people to register cameras
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Champaign Police are hoping security camera footage could help in more investigations. They’re pushing people to register their exterior cameras and security systems. You can sign up on their website with their online system. Police said it could not only help lead to solutions but deter crime altogether. One woman in […]
Strasburg man sentenced for gun, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Strasburg man will spend the next four years in prison after he was found guilty of possessing a weapon as a felon and methamphetamine with a prior conviction. Tyler Newlin, 39, was sentenced on Monday for a pair of Class 3 felonies. He was also ordered to pay a fine […]
WAND TV
Child in critical condition after being shot in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child is fighting for his life after being shot in Champaign. Police were called to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive around 10:15 Wednesday night for a shooting. They found a 12-year-old boy in a vehicle who had been shot multiple times in the neck.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
WAND TV
ISP trooper struck by vehicle in Effingham
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– Illinois State Police report a Trooper was struck by a vehicle during a Scott's Law Violation incident in Effingham. According to police, on October 18, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., ISP officials investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash involving an ISP District 12 Trooper, on the ramp from U.S. Route 45 to Interstate 57 southbound in Effingham.
Man moves to Urbana, truck stolen within days
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside. That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone. Springer […]
WAND TV
Decatur Mayor's son involved in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News has learned one of the law enforcement officer involved in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting is the son of Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Wolfe was not one of the officers injured in the shooting, but according to Decatur Police, Deputy...
Crime Stoppers, Police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers and the Decatur Police Department are asking the public for information about an armed robbery that happened in Decatur earlier this month. Officials said that on Oct. 7, a man walked into the Hardee’s located at 1080 West Eldorado Drive while holding a gun. He walked up […]
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
WAND TV
Facebook Marketplace buyers robbed at gunpoint
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — On October 13, Urbana Police officers responded to two separate reports of Armed Robbery at the Town and County Apartment Complex. In both cases, victims were lured to parking lots in the complex under the guise of buying cell phones that were advertised on Facebook Marketplace. The offender threatened victims with a pistol in both cases and stole cash from them. The offender was described as skinny, about 6’2’’ tall, of unknown age, wearing a puffy orange coat, jeans, and a white mask.
Decatur Police names officers hurt in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Monday the names of four members of law enforcement who were involved in a shooting last week in Decatur. That shooting left two of them hurt and a suspect dead. Three of the law enforcement personnel were officers of the Decatur Police Department while the […]
