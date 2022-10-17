Read full article on original website
July 2021 pipeline break leaked 714,000 gallons
A wastewater spill from a pipeline break last year in the northwestern North Dakota oil patch was 20 times greater than first reported. The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality says Tallgrass Energy first estimated that nearly 36,000 gallons of produced water was released during the spill. The company now says the volume was actually closer to 714,000 gallons. Produced water is a mixture of saltwater and oil that can contain drilling chemicals. It’s a byproduct of oil and gas development. State Environmental Quality officials have inspected this site several times over the past year. The agency says it continues to work with the company on damages. The break occurred about 6 1/2 miles south of Watford City.
Talon Metals announces ND battery processing facility
The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. The announcement comes as the White House seeks to boost production and sales of electric vehicles. Under the program Talon Nickel LLC plans to construct...
Funeral services for Earl Strinden released
There has been an outpouring of sympathy and respect following the death of former North Dakota political and UND Alumni Association leader Earl Strinden. Strinden died this week at the age of 90. UND President Andy Armacost says Strinden’s contributions to the campus were “ceaseless.”. U.S. Senator John...
Former ND House Leader, UND Alumni CEO Earl Strinden dies at 90
Earl Strinden, the former North Dakota House majority leader and longtime head of the UND Alumni Association, died Tuesday at the age of 90. Strinden represented Grand Forks in the North Dakota House from 1967 until 1989. He was House leader from 1975 to 1988. Strinden ran for U-S Senate...
MN regent criticized for asking if campus is ‘too diverse’
The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a meeting of the board that oversees the university system...
ND man gets 2 years for counterfeit military product scam
Terry Roe, 49, of Burlington, ND, the final defendant to be sentenced in a wide-ranging conspiracy that developed, manufactured, and imported $20 million worth of Chinese-made counterfeit U.S. military uniforms and gear that were passed off as genuine American-made products to the U.S. military was sentenced today to 24 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Audit hits ND on vaccine handling; agency disputes it
A state audit says the North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years — and that some of the vaccine was administered to patients. The health department disputed the audit released Tuesday. Tim Wiedrich, who heads the agency’s virus response, says no non-viable vaccines were given to patients. The state analysis said nearly 2,000 Moderna doses were stored at incorrect temperatures and were administered to patients. The audit also found nearly 13,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines were issued from storage with missing temperature data. Neither the Health Department nor the auditor’s office is recommending revaccination.
GF schools land DoD grant
The Grand Forks School District has secured a $500,000 dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Defense. The money will support students in English Language Arts at the Nathan Twining Elementary and Middle School on the Grand Forks Air Force Base. The program implements movement-oriented lessons into all tiers of instruction. The GFAFB School Board was informed of the grant award on Tuesday.
