Beaufort County, SC

blufftontoday.com

Harrell: Sunset on the May River -- it's worth stopping by

Sunrises can be spectacular, erasing the darkness, the blast of color announcing a new day. But they come so early in the morning. Sunsets are more civilized, a time when we tend to congregate, socialize, sharing a farewell to a day too soon gone. It had been a long day,...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution facility officially opened its doors in Effingham County. MerchSource held a ribbon cutting yesterday. The 518,000 square foot facility is in the Savannah Portside International Park off Interstate 16. MerchSource distributes consumer products to some of the nation’s largest retailers. That...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Eat It & Like It

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can get a taste of pretty much anything around the coastal empire and in today’s Eat it & Like It we want to fill you in on a couple events that you can enjoy southern favorites and experience cultural dishes. Telling us what’s happening...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Parent University events returning to Savannah public schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For two decades, Parent University enjoyed a close partnership with the Savannah-Chatham Public School System, but the pandemic made school facilities unavailable for program that teaches parents to be their child’s first teacher. This weekend, Parent U returns to local schools with an Early Learning...
SAVANNAH, GA
beaufortcountysc.gov

Beaufort County Council Votes No for Golf Carts on Multi-Use Paths

Beaufort County Council defeated an ordinance 5-5 recently, that would have allowed golf carts on multi-use paths on Buckwalter Parkway and Bluffton Parkway. Earlier this month, the Spanish Moss Trail was removed from the Ordinance in the Natural Resources committee. "My biggest concern is that someone will get killed unless...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Polaris Tech breaks ground on elementary school wing to open next August

A new addition coming soon to Polaris Tech Charter School will allow more students to attend in August. Polaris Tech is a state-approved, free charter school in Ridgeland that currently serves fifth grade-through-high school students from Jasper County and surrounding areas. It has been in operation for the past five years.
RIDGELAND, SC
eatitandlikeit.com

Hilton Head Island Italian Heritage Festival returns Saturday

We caught up with Paul Ciamano, Festival Chairman, with the Italian Heritage Festival this week. He was enjoying a long drive. At least we assumed he was. “I’m driving to Morgantown, West Virginia to pick up 420 pepperoni rolls”. That’s dedication. Saturday, Paul and his team will host...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Blues, Brews, BBQ and Bourbon Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s nothing like good BBQ, a little music and a cold brew. You can enjoy that and more at this years Blues, Brews, BBQ, and Bourbon Festival, put on by The Coastal Conservation Association Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Isle of Hope Art & Music Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is a chance for residents, local artists and musicians to get together in a creative space. The Isle of Hope Art and Music Festival is back featuring live music, artists, and food!. To give you all the details about the big event, festival Co-chairs,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Munchies by Mojo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Instead of showing you how to cook something for your family, we decided to highlight a local company making food for dogs. Dawn Kirchinger is the chief baking officer for a dog treat company called “Munchies for Mojo.” She promises her dog treats are top notch.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

