wtoc.com
Inside look at Roxy Paine’s work at the SCAD Museum of Art
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The SCAD Museum of Art is truly expansive! We received an in-depth look the current featured exhibitions. We were able to share a special inside look at artist, Roxy Paine’s work.
blufftontoday.com
Harrell: Sunset on the May River -- it's worth stopping by
Sunrises can be spectacular, erasing the darkness, the blast of color announcing a new day. But they come so early in the morning. Sunsets are more civilized, a time when we tend to congregate, socialize, sharing a farewell to a day too soon gone. It had been a long day,...
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution facility officially opened its doors in Effingham County. MerchSource held a ribbon cutting yesterday. The 518,000 square foot facility is in the Savannah Portside International Park off Interstate 16. MerchSource distributes consumer products to some of the nation’s largest retailers. That...
wtoc.com
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can get a taste of pretty much anything around the coastal empire and in today’s Eat it & Like It we want to fill you in on a couple events that you can enjoy southern favorites and experience cultural dishes. Telling us what’s happening...
WJCL
Woman believed to be oldest living person born on Hilton Head Island turns 104
BLUFFTON, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island woman celebrated a big milestone this week when she turned 104 years young. Family and friends threw a party for Ethel Rivers, or, Sister Rivers as she's affectionately known, Tuesday at the Bluffton Senior Center. Ms. Rivers, born in 1918, visits the...
beaufortcountysc.gov
Beaufort County Library System to Close All Branches Wednesday, October 19 for Staff Training
The Beaufort County Library System will close all branches Wednesday, October 19 for staff training. All library branches will reopen for normal business hours Thursday, October 20. For more information, please call the Beaufort County Library Beaufort Branch at 843-255-6456.
wtoc.com
Parent University events returning to Savannah public schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For two decades, Parent University enjoyed a close partnership with the Savannah-Chatham Public School System, but the pandemic made school facilities unavailable for program that teaches parents to be their child’s first teacher. This weekend, Parent U returns to local schools with an Early Learning...
wtoc.com
Savannah Baptist Program to help start certified nursing assistant careers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you’re looking to jump start a new career there’s a great program to become a certified nursing assistant at the Savannah Baptist Center. “That is excellent. Ya’ll doing pretty good here.”. It’s maybe not what you’d expect to find here in the Savannah...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern holds annual Celebrate Together event on Armstrong campus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a little chilly this morning but that didn’t stop the Georgia Southern Armstrong campus from holding their annual Celebrate Together event. The event was held as a way to bring students, faculty, staff, and alumni from all three campuses together. It included free...
beaufortcountysc.gov
Beaufort County Council Votes No for Golf Carts on Multi-Use Paths
Beaufort County Council defeated an ordinance 5-5 recently, that would have allowed golf carts on multi-use paths on Buckwalter Parkway and Bluffton Parkway. Earlier this month, the Spanish Moss Trail was removed from the Ordinance in the Natural Resources committee. "My biggest concern is that someone will get killed unless...
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
blufftontoday.com
Polaris Tech breaks ground on elementary school wing to open next August
A new addition coming soon to Polaris Tech Charter School will allow more students to attend in August. Polaris Tech is a state-approved, free charter school in Ridgeland that currently serves fifth grade-through-high school students from Jasper County and surrounding areas. It has been in operation for the past five years.
eatitandlikeit.com
Hilton Head Island Italian Heritage Festival returns Saturday
We caught up with Paul Ciamano, Festival Chairman, with the Italian Heritage Festival this week. He was enjoying a long drive. At least we assumed he was. “I’m driving to Morgantown, West Virginia to pick up 420 pepperoni rolls”. That’s dedication. Saturday, Paul and his team will host...
wtoc.com
Blues, Brews, BBQ and Bourbon Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s nothing like good BBQ, a little music and a cold brew. You can enjoy that and more at this years Blues, Brews, BBQ, and Bourbon Festival, put on by The Coastal Conservation Association Georgia.
wtoc.com
Isle of Hope Art & Music Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is a chance for residents, local artists and musicians to get together in a creative space. The Isle of Hope Art and Music Festival is back featuring live music, artists, and food!. To give you all the details about the big event, festival Co-chairs,...
WJCL
Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for much of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Temperatures across Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry are set to drop overnight, putting some parts of our area into a freeze warning or frost advisory.
wtoc.com
Part of Rice Shire Rd. closed in Jasper Co. for fugitive’s arrest
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the U.S. Marshals office with arresting a subject in the 1500 block of Rice Shire Road. Rice Shire Road is closed for the time being. Law enforcement is asking everyone to avoid the area.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police releasing results of community engagement process for recruitment of new chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah and the police executive research forum, also known as PERF, will release the results of the community engagement process for the recruitment of a new chief. As you may remember, the City of Savannah hired the search firm to help them fill...
wtoc.com
Munchies by Mojo
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Instead of showing you how to cook something for your family, we decided to highlight a local company making food for dogs. Dawn Kirchinger is the chief baking officer for a dog treat company called “Munchies for Mojo.” She promises her dog treats are top notch.
Lowcountry Flavor: Take a seat at the elegant River House
Driving four miles down an oak-shaded road to the entrance of Montage Palmetto Bluff, the world feels as sweet and slow-moving as a Southern drawl. The post Lowcountry Flavor: Take a seat at the elegant River House appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
