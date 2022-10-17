Read full article on original website
2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation
Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
WD-40's Negative Free Cash Flow Keeps This Analyst Bearish On The Stock
BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand reiterated a Sell rating on the shares of WD-40 Company WDFC with a price target of $88. The company reported Q4 results missing the guidance due to slower roll out of price increases and continued inflationary pressures on input costs. The analyst said WD-40’s sales...
Will More Short Squeezes Happen?
Short selling can be wildly profitable when stocks and markets decline. But what if those markets and stocks suddenly increase? Say if XYZ company has been decreasing in price, but has a better than expected earnings call resulting in more short sellers to buy back the stock to reduce losses.
Pool Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Pool POOL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Stimulus checks worth $3,600 coming as a lump sum in mail to 9 million Americans – & there’s still a chance to get cash
MILLIONS of Americans are in line to receive a direct payment worth up to $3,600 after being urged to file their tax returns. IRS bosses sent out letters warning families that they were at risk of missing out on relief checks. It’s thought that around nine million people had not...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Amid Risk Rally: Analyst Says 'There's Unfinished Business' Below $19,000 For Apex Coin
Major coins traded lower on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.1% to $928 billion at 9:14 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Aave (AAVE) +3.7% $82.05. Uniswap (UNI) +2.2% $6.54. Monero (XMR) +1.8% $146.10. Why It...
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
Biden Could Help Lower Your Energy Bills As White House Says Companies' High Prices Amid Falling Input Costs 'Unacceptable'
President Joe Biden will soon call on energy companies to pass through lower costs to consumers "right away" as higher gas prices continue to be an overhang on his administration ahead of the mid-term elections. “The profit that energy refining companies are now capturing on every gallon of gasoline is...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Can Corporate Greed Explain Historic Inflation? Lawmaker Says She Found The Answer
A unique characteristic of America's pandemic economy emerged for nearly every business in the country: Customers were willing to pay extra for the goods and services they wanted to purchase. Companies used a spike in demand that seemed unstoppable to cover rising prices and increase their profit margins to prepandemic...
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.42% to 30,295.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.91% to 10,583.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 3,659.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks
As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Fear' Zone After Dow Jumps 550 points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in the fear level among US investors following upbeat corporate earnings reports. US stocks rebounded on Monday following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Bank of America BAC on Monday reported upbeat quarterly results, while Bank...
