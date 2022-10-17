ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation

Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
WD-40's Negative Free Cash Flow Keeps This Analyst Bearish On The Stock

BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand reiterated a Sell rating on the shares of WD-40 Company WDFC with a price target of $88. The company reported Q4 results missing the guidance due to slower roll out of price increases and continued inflationary pressures on input costs. The analyst said WD-40’s sales...
Will More Short Squeezes Happen?

Short selling can be wildly profitable when stocks and markets decline. But what if those markets and stocks suddenly increase? Say if XYZ company has been decreasing in price, but has a better than expected earnings call resulting in more short sellers to buy back the stock to reduce losses.
Pool Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Pool POOL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.42% to 30,295.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.91% to 10,583.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 3,659.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks

As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Fear' Zone After Dow Jumps 550 points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in the fear level among US investors following upbeat corporate earnings reports. US stocks rebounded on Monday following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Bank of America BAC on Monday reported upbeat quarterly results, while Bank...
