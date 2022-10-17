ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

A guide to the 85th annual East Texas Yamboree

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The 85th annual East Texas Yamboree is set to take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 and will include a livestock show, queen’s coronation, concerts and more. The Yamboree started in 1935 in honor of the return of sweet potatoes, also known as yams, after a weevil infestation resulted in […]
GILMER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend: October 20-23

If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. Want your event included? Add it here. THURSDAY, 10/20. East Texas Yamboree. When: 8:30 AM - Midnight.
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bonnie Blue from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bonnie Blue — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bonnie Blue is a 10-year-old Dachshund mix who is still spry. She likes to go on walks and behaves around dogs and cats. She was found wandering a cemetery when she was picked up by a good Samaritan.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Phone lines down in East Texas

TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
OVERTON, TX
CBS19

Gilmer's East Texas Yamboree kicks off Wednesday

GILMER, Texas — The city of Gilmer will kick off its 85th East Texas Yamboree this Wednesday. A four-day event celebrating yams and bringing tourism and excitement to the city every year. Diana Seahorn, who is a cosmetologist at Charm Beauty Salon, said she moved to East Texas in...
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Crews battle 2 large grass fires in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Cherokee County crews worked to put out two fires on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said that a large grass and woods fire started of County Road 1513. Rusk Fire Department, Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service were on the scene. Another grass and woods fire burned in […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
HENDERSON, TX
CBS19

White Oak ISD to receive funding for school safety

WHITE OAK, Texas — U.S. Senator John Cornyn has announced that White Oak Independent School District will be given $500,000 to improve school safety since the shooting in Uvalde. According to a press release, the funding comes from the Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs and Office of...
WHITE OAK, TX
CBS19

Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School

WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
WINNSBORO, TX
CBS19

Longview Police on the lookout for two runaways

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has put out an alert asking residents to help locate two runaways. Madison Adams, 16, and Emma Campbell, 16, were last seen near the 100 block of North Spur 63 in Longview. Adams is described as being five foot and two inches...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dies in early morning Smith County mobile home fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person died due to a fire in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials received a call around 6:26 a.m. about a single-wide mobile home that caught on fire, according to Chad Hogue, the Smith County Chief Deputy Marshal. The blaze happened in the […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Austin Bank receives honor for its 14th consecutive year

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Austin Bank was recognized and honored as one of the "Best Companies to Work for in Texas" for the year of 2022 at the Best Companies Gala on Oct. 6. This is the 14th year the company has received this award and it was presented by the Texas Association of Business and fellow sponsors in Austin.
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

CBS19

