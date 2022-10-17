Read full article on original website
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Related
Top 11 Best Hacks To Help You Save On Heating This Winter in East Texas
After parts of East Texas barley survived the past two bitterly cold winters, how are things looking for us in Longview and Tyler, TX this winter? Could we be looking at snow again?. If you didn't know, the first day of winter is still two months out, so we've got...
A guide to the 85th annual East Texas Yamboree
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The 85th annual East Texas Yamboree is set to take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 and will include a livestock show, queen’s coronation, concerts and more. The Yamboree started in 1935 in honor of the return of sweet potatoes, also known as yams, after a weevil infestation resulted in […]
Mineola mobile home burned down in Enchanted Lakes neighborhood
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Lindale Fire Department responded to a mobile home which caught on fire and burned to the ground in Mineola on Thursday. The fire took place in the the Enchanted Lakes neighborhood of Mineola. No injuries were reported by Lindale Fire.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: October 20-23
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. Want your event included? Add it here. THURSDAY, 10/20. East Texas Yamboree. When: 8:30 AM - Midnight.
A 'grande' problem: City of Tyler makes to improve safety at 'S-curve' on Grande Boulevard
TYLER, Texas — A stretch of road in Tyler could soon receive some new safety upgrades — but drivers and the city call the "S" curve on Grande Boulevard dangerous for two different reasons. The city says it’s the road conditions. Citizens say it’s not the road –...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bonnie Blue from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bonnie Blue — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bonnie Blue is a 10-year-old Dachshund mix who is still spry. She likes to go on walks and behaves around dogs and cats. She was found wandering a cemetery when she was picked up by a good Samaritan.
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
Gilmer's East Texas Yamboree kicks off Wednesday
GILMER, Texas — The city of Gilmer will kick off its 85th East Texas Yamboree this Wednesday. A four-day event celebrating yams and bringing tourism and excitement to the city every year. Diana Seahorn, who is a cosmetologist at Charm Beauty Salon, said she moved to East Texas in...
KLTV
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys owner says bird shortage is real, but he’s not running into issues so far
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An outbreak of avian flu caused the “depopulation” of nearly 5.5 million affected turkeys, the US Department of Agriculture says. Some barbecue restaurants are feeling the strain of the shortage as they try to prepare for the holiday season. Sam Greenberg of Greenberg Smoked...
Crews battle 2 large grass fires in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Cherokee County crews worked to put out two fires on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said that a large grass and woods fire started of County Road 1513. Rusk Fire Department, Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service were on the scene. Another grass and woods fire burned in […]
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys says they will have plenty for Thanksgiving despite turkey shortage
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s hard to believe, but we’re only five weeks away from Thanksgiving. Inflation and a turkey shortage this year could ruin dinner for many families across the country. According to the CDC, the bird flu has infected almost 48 million birds in the U.S. But in East Texas, Greenberg Smoked Turkeys […]
PHOTOS: Carport, pontoon ‘a total loss’ after Gun Barrel City fire
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A Gun Barrel City resident lost an RV carport and a pontoon boat on Tuesday after a fire. According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, they were called to a structure fire in the 100 block of Willowood Drive at 3:32 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, a […]
White Oak ISD to receive funding for school safety
WHITE OAK, Texas — U.S. Senator John Cornyn has announced that White Oak Independent School District will be given $500,000 to improve school safety since the shooting in Uvalde. According to a press release, the funding comes from the Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs and Office of...
Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
Longview Police on the lookout for two runaways
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has put out an alert asking residents to help locate two runaways. Madison Adams, 16, and Emma Campbell, 16, were last seen near the 100 block of North Spur 63 in Longview. Adams is described as being five foot and two inches...
Overton Volunteer Fire Department members resign leaving some residents concerned
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — Some Overton citizens are concerned after several members in their volunteer fire department resigned. Several described what’s happening as small-town politics. They said they just don’t want to see it get in the way of the town’s growth and potential. TJ Lewis has dedicated nearly 11 years of his life to […]
1 dies in early morning Smith County mobile home fire
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person died due to a fire in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials received a call around 6:26 a.m. about a single-wide mobile home that caught on fire, according to Chad Hogue, the Smith County Chief Deputy Marshal. The blaze happened in the […]
Austin Bank receives honor for its 14th consecutive year
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Austin Bank was recognized and honored as one of the "Best Companies to Work for in Texas" for the year of 2022 at the Best Companies Gala on Oct. 6. This is the 14th year the company has received this award and it was presented by the Texas Association of Business and fellow sponsors in Austin.
