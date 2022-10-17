ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloudflare Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cloudflare NET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Where Plains GP Holdings Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Plains GP Holdings PAGP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Plains GP Holdings has an average price target of $15.2 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $13.00.
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks

As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation

Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
This Is What 'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Thinks Of Shiba Inu

Hedge fund manager, investor, and physician Michael Burry has dismissed the Dogecoin DOGE/USD inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, saying there are too many coins in circulation. Burry indicates that the vast amount of coins in existence limits its possible price appreciation. In a now-deleted tweet, he said, "Just saying, one...
Shiba Inu Army Clamors For Binance To List Bone ShibaSwap Token

At least 208 community members of Shiba Inu token SHIB/USD have signed a petition urging cryptocurrency exchange Binance to list the governance token of the SHIB ecosystem — Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD. What Happened: BONE allows the members of the SHIB community to vote on upcoming proposals. The more tokens...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Expert Ratings for Coupa Software

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Coupa Software COUP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Coupa Software. The company has an average price target of $70.87 with a high of $94.00 and a low of $55.00.
WD-40's Negative Free Cash Flow Keeps This Analyst Bearish On The Stock

BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand reiterated a Sell rating on the shares of WD-40 Company WDFC with a price target of $88. The company reported Q4 results missing the guidance due to slower roll out of price increases and continued inflationary pressures on input costs. The analyst said WD-40’s sales...
Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally

Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
What's Going On With Lucid Stock Following Tesla's Earnings Report

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading lower by 1.94% to $12.40 Thursday afternoon, potentially amid overall market weakness and following peer EV-maker Tesla's third-quarter earnings report. Tesla shares are lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. So What Happened?. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
