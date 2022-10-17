Read full article on original website
Cloudflare Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cloudflare NET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Where Plains GP Holdings Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Plains GP Holdings PAGP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Plains GP Holdings has an average price target of $15.2 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $13.00.
Stimulus checks worth $3,600 coming as a lump sum in mail to 9 million Americans – & there’s still a chance to get cash
MILLIONS of Americans are in line to receive a direct payment worth up to $3,600 after being urged to file their tax returns. IRS bosses sent out letters warning families that they were at risk of missing out on relief checks. It’s thought that around nine million people had not...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Amid Risk Rally: Analyst Says 'There's Unfinished Business' Below $19,000 For Apex Coin
Major coins traded lower on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.1% to $928 billion at 9:14 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Aave (AAVE) +3.7% $82.05. Uniswap (UNI) +2.2% $6.54. Monero (XMR) +1.8% $146.10. Why It...
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks
As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation
Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
This Is What 'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Thinks Of Shiba Inu
Hedge fund manager, investor, and physician Michael Burry has dismissed the Dogecoin DOGE/USD inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, saying there are too many coins in circulation. Burry indicates that the vast amount of coins in existence limits its possible price appreciation. In a now-deleted tweet, he said, "Just saying, one...
Shiba Inu Army Clamors For Binance To List Bone ShibaSwap Token
At least 208 community members of Shiba Inu token SHIB/USD have signed a petition urging cryptocurrency exchange Binance to list the governance token of the SHIB ecosystem — Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD. What Happened: BONE allows the members of the SHIB community to vote on upcoming proposals. The more tokens...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
As Bitcoin Holds $19K Fort, 'Short' Altcoin Season Arrives: Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) Plunge Further
Traders are now shorting altcoins in large quantities, trying to profit from the overall bear market as prices of cryptocurrencies continue to plunge, according to a recent analysis by Santiment Insights. What Happened: This essentially means there are more traders betting on price drops than those who are betting on...
Expert Ratings for Coupa Software
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Coupa Software COUP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Coupa Software. The company has an average price target of $70.87 with a high of $94.00 and a low of $55.00.
Can Corporate Greed Explain Historic Inflation? Lawmaker Says She Found The Answer
A unique characteristic of America's pandemic economy emerged for nearly every business in the country: Customers were willing to pay extra for the goods and services they wanted to purchase. Companies used a spike in demand that seemed unstoppable to cover rising prices and increase their profit margins to prepandemic...
WD-40's Negative Free Cash Flow Keeps This Analyst Bearish On The Stock
BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand reiterated a Sell rating on the shares of WD-40 Company WDFC with a price target of $88. The company reported Q4 results missing the guidance due to slower roll out of price increases and continued inflationary pressures on input costs. The analyst said WD-40’s sales...
Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally
Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
What's Going On With Lucid Stock Following Tesla's Earnings Report
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading lower by 1.94% to $12.40 Thursday afternoon, potentially amid overall market weakness and following peer EV-maker Tesla's third-quarter earnings report. Tesla shares are lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. So What Happened?. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
