Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
KUOW
Merger could reshape Seattle groceries
You may see the QFC down the street join forces with your nearby Safeway. Parent companies Kroger and Albertsons want to merge and they both have stores all around the city. Seattle Times reporter Paul Roberts is here to talk about what the deal could mean for the grocery business in Seattle.
SouthSoundTalk
SCJ Alliance Celebrates National Employee Ownership Month
The most traditional business model is one built on stockholders and investors who reap the rewards of a company’s success. However, this structure often results in decision makers being disconnected from the day-to-day needs and interests of an operation. Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) are the wave of the future as small and large businesses transition to a model of employee ownership.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
$2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway toll roads program back on track after COVID-19
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Transportation Commission was updated on the $2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway Program that will close two of the state’s major transportation gaps – State Route 167 in Pierce County and State Route 509 in King County. Traffic and revenue work is under...
MultiCare employee information taken in ransomware attack
TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington state healthcare organization said sensitive employee information was impacted after one of its partners was the subject of a ransomware attack in June. Kaye-Smith, a business solutions company, confirmed it was the subject of a ransomware attack involving several of its partners, including MultiCare....
Seattle Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
Chronicle
Kroger-Albertsons Merger Raises Fears of Closures, 'Grocery Deserts'
Nothing unsettles the average Seattleite quite like the thought of change at the local grocery store. But change is almost certainly coming for many Seattle-area grocery stores if a proposed merger between the nation's two largest supermarket chains — Kroger, which owns QFC and Fred Meyer, and Albertsons, which owns Safeway — goes forward.
Weekend Snow in WA Mountain Passes. Is Seattle Air Most Deadly?
I don't know about you, but I feel as though the weather is behaving a bit strangely. Warmer than normal temperatures of late, and now bracing for a winter blast of cooler temps, snow in the mountains, and Seattle ranking at the top of the worst air quality in the world due to -- mid-October forest fires.
Survey: Majority of Seattle voters say city is ‘on the wrong track’
SEATTLE — The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has released the latest results of its research project tracking how the city’s voters feel about living in the region. The chamber says it has been polling registered Seattle voters on a regular basis since August 2021 with the assistance...
Snoqualmie Fire Chief on interactive fire map: “It’s more real-time”
As wildfires continue burning across western Washington, local firefighters are asking the public to use a recently-released tool by the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA). The WFCA Fire Map shows active and recent woodland fires in the western United States and Alaska. “It’s more real time. It’s the most up-to-date...
Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world
SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
seattlemedium.com
Wash Gov. Inslee’s Seattle Shelter Tours
The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle’s homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
SouthSoundTalk
End of the Line in Tacoma: Orphans Rode the Rails To Escape East Coast Blight
Puget Sound played a little-known role in a unique time in history when East Coast orphan found their way on trains bound for farm families in the Midwest and West Coast for almost a century. This is the story of America’s “Orphan Trains.” They operated between 1854 and 1929, with...
kafe.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
recordpatriot.com
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Seattle and surrounding regions
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Seattle and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau.
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Several fires driving heavy smoke into Puget Sound area
Several wildfires in the area are causing unhealthy air quality levels in the greater Seattle area. Because of these fires, air quality in Seattle was ranked as the second worst in the world.
This Is Washington's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
matadornetwork.com
This Luxurious Seattle Hotel Brings High Design and Unmatched Views To Downtown
After multiple delays and hours of listening to my seatmate complain about being stuck in the airport for 36 hours, I finally made it to Seattle, stepped outside, and embraced the immediate temperature difference from my home state of hot and humid Florida. I took in the city’s atmosphere on the drive to my hotel until I came to a halt. At first, I was confused as to why we had pulled up to a church.
thetacomaledger.com
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?
Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
nypressnews.com
The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B
There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
