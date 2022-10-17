ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

MyNorthwest

Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Merger could reshape Seattle groceries

You may see the QFC down the street join forces with your nearby Safeway. Parent companies Kroger and Albertsons want to merge and they both have stores all around the city. Seattle Times reporter Paul Roberts is here to talk about what the deal could mean for the grocery business in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

SCJ Alliance Celebrates National Employee Ownership Month

The most traditional business model is one built on stockholders and investors who reap the rewards of a company’s success. However, this structure often results in decision makers being disconnected from the day-to-day needs and interests of an operation. Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) are the wave of the future as small and large businesses transition to a model of employee ownership.
LACEY, WA
KING 5

MultiCare employee information taken in ransomware attack

TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington state healthcare organization said sensitive employee information was impacted after one of its partners was the subject of a ransomware attack in June. Kaye-Smith, a business solutions company, confirmed it was the subject of a ransomware attack involving several of its partners, including MultiCare....
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Kroger-Albertsons Merger Raises Fears of Closures, 'Grocery Deserts'

Nothing unsettles the average Seattleite quite like the thought of change at the local grocery store. But change is almost certainly coming for many Seattle-area grocery stores if a proposed merger between the nation's two largest supermarket chains — Kroger, which owns QFC and Fred Meyer, and Albertsons, which owns Safeway — goes forward.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world

SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Wash Gov. Inslee’s Seattle Shelter Tours

The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle’s homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
SEATTLE, WA
kafe.com

Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
matadornetwork.com

This Luxurious Seattle Hotel Brings High Design and Unmatched Views To Downtown

After multiple delays and hours of listening to my seatmate complain about being stuck in the airport for 36 hours, I finally made it to Seattle, stepped outside, and embraced the immediate temperature difference from my home state of hot and humid Florida. I took in the city’s atmosphere on the drive to my hotel until I came to a halt. At first, I was confused as to why we had pulled up to a church.
SEATTLE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?

Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
WASHINGTON STATE
nypressnews.com

The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B

There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
SEATTLE, WA

