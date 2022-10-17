ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

Ezra Miller pleads not guilty in Vermont court

By Skylar Eagle
 3 days ago

BENNINGTON, V.T. ( NEWS10 ) — Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty in court to burglary and petit larceny charges. Miller is accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a home in Stamford, Vermont.

Court documents obtained by NEWS10 said that the homeowners identified Miller with security camera footage and told police that they went into the home without permission. The charges follow other allegations of disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii.

Miller could face up to 26 years in prison for both charges. The “Flash” star is set to appear once again in Vermont Superior Court on Jan. 13, 2023.

In August, Miller issued an apology “to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior” through Variety . They said they are working through complex mental health issues.

