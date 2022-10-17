Read full article on original website
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
KWTX
Waco man accused in school shooter threat against La Vega ISD schools posted apology on Snapchat: affidavit
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A photo shared on Snapchat of a man wearing a ski mask, and apologizing for a school shooter threat against La Vega Independent School District campuses, helped investigators identify the suspect blamed for the “hard lock down” at the district. Benjamin Lee Walton, 20,...
Arrest made after building in Copperas Cove struck by gunfire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Clay Mitchell McCumber, 27, of Copperas Cove, charged with deadly conduct-discharge firearm, after a building was struck by a round of ammunition on Oct. 18. Police responded to 2990 East Business Highway 190 after shots were fired at approximately 5:37 p.m. Officers arrived...
Waco man accused of assaulting wife, pointing gun at neighbor
Waco police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of throwing and choking his wife and pointing a gun at a neighbor Monday. According to arrest affidavits, Samuel Martin Angermann grabbed his wife and threw her to the floor several times and dragged her across the floor with one hand while holding a handgun in his other hand at a residence in 10200 block of Omni Drive, according to affidavits. The affidavits do not include the time at which the alleged incidents happened.
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
Two Students Detained After Threats Against Killeen, Texas Schools
It's getting way out of hand in Killeen, Texas, and I’m not exactly sure who we need to blame. According to KWTX, a child who attends Patterson Middle School and another child who attends Chaparral High School were charged with terroristic threats, a third-degree felony, after the Killeen Independent School District found that they had posted a potential threat against campuses on social media.
Killeen ISD students arrested, to be charged with Terroristic Threat
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen Independent School District students have been arrested after they allegedly threatened area schools. The district tells FOX 44 News that it received anonymous tips around 11:30 p.m. Sunday about a potential Instagram threat against three campuses. Killeen ISD Police and school safety worked overnight to determine the threat was not credible, and had a list of potential suspects by morning.
Police Investigating After Gun Fired at H-E-B in Copperas Cove, Texas
If you were recently grocery shopping in a certain Central Texas store, that loud noise you heard wasn't your imagination. Police are investigating after someone fired a gun at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Incident at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove. According to the Killeen Daily...
Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
Waco police seek accused car thieves
Waco police appealed for help from the public Wednesday in a multi-jurisdictional search for two people wanted in more than 80 cases, including the theft of several vehicles with a total value of $750,000, officials said. Isabel Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department...
Texas Teacher Caught On Camera Throwing Student Against Wall
The school, however, is denying that any "abuse" occurred.
Texas boy afflicted with terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary Waco Police officer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a 10-year-old Texas boy who is battling terminal brain cancer and traveling across the country being sworn into law enforcement agencies, visited Waco on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 to be sworn in as an honorary officer with the Waco Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies.
Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
Florence ISD: Threat not credible, classes resume Thursday
FLORENCE, Texas — Florence ISD announced Wednesday afternoon that classes will resume as normal on Thursday. Earlier, around 1:30 p.m., the district reported a potential threat made to staff and students, the district said on Facebook. Immediately, the district worked with the Florence Police Department and later determined the threat wasn't credible, the district added.
Warrants issued for Florida mother, daughter after downtown Austin druggings, robberies
Two women from Florida are wanted in Austin after robbing more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit. They were arrested outside of Texas.
