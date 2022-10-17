ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
atozsports.com

One Broncos player is obviously sick of losing

The Denver Broncos are the epitome of a team not playing up to expectations. I mean, you go out and trade for a guy who is supposed to save your franchise at the quarterback position, you give up a ton of assets, you pay him a large amount of money, and he doesn’t start the season well.
DENVER, CO
AL.com

Jalen Hurts tabs Landon Dickerson for bear protection

Jalen Hurts enjoys being in the outdoors “to decompress” from his job as the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback. And he said in the latest episode of Whistle’s “Days Off” series that if he ever got lost in the woods, he hopes Eagles teammate Landon Dickerson is with him.
AUBURN, PA
AL.com

Walker Kessler has record-setting NBA debut for Jazz

Former Auburn standout Walker Kessler started his NBA career on Wednesday night by doing something no other Utah Jazz rookie had ever done. In Utah’s 123-102 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Kessler became the first first-year player to reach double figures in points and rebounds in the Jazz’s season-opening game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy