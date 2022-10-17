ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking, MO

DEATH NOTICE: Karen Denice Taylor

Karen Denice Taylor, 60, passed away Tuesday, Oct, 18, 2022, at Raymondville. She was born July 6, 1962, in St. Charles, Mo. Per her wishes, her body was donated to science. Her family will plan a celebration of life later. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Licking. Send an online...
RAYMONDVILLE, MO
McCallister wins two awards in statewide neighbor competition

A Houston business owner won two awards Thursday in the first statewide awards for Missouri Good Neighbor Week, a campaign organized by University Of Missouri Extension in Greene County and The Hopeful Neighborhood Project in St. Louis. In the “Acts of Neighboring Category,” the Judges Choice Award went to Shari...
MISSOURI STATE
Parents receive $3 million each in deaths of teens in accident

The parents of two Willow Springs student athletes each received $3 million following an arbitration award signed Tuesday, Oct. 18. The verdict stems from a crash on Highway 181 in July 2019. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Zachary White, 17, drove an SUV off the right side of the highway, overcorrected, causing it to overturn on the left side of the road about eight miles west of Willow Springs.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
Group to plant 1,000 daffodils in Houston next month

The Houston Community Foundation selected local sites last Thursday to plant 1,000 daffodils next month. They will bloom in spring as Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO), the parent organization, celebrates the 50th anniversary of its philanthropy in the Ozarks. The locations are: welcome signs at the north and south...
HOUSTON, MO
Texas County Commission attends meetings, handles ARPA request

Members of the Texas County Commission met Oct. 12-13. •Reviewed inventory lists. •Met with the Licking Food Pantry related to uses of American Rescue Plan Act funds. It provided the director with an application. •Attended the South Central Commissioners meeting and also the Boone Township board meeting to discuss the...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
New requirements announced for county fair

The Texas County Fair board on Tuesday announced some new requirements for the 2023 edition of the annual event. •Exhibitors must attend the spring weigh-in for their animals and be present for the Quality Assurance Class at 2 p.m. on the day of weigh-in. •Steer weigh-in: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Candidates to meet public Wednesday in downtown Houston

Three candidates seeking offices on the November ballot announced an event for Wednesday, Oct. 19, in downtown Houston. Appearing from noon to 2 p.m. at Lilia’s Taqueria on Grand Avenue are Randi McCallian, candidate for Congress; Bernadette Holzer, candidate for 143rd District Missouri House; and Lee Kern, candidate for Texas County presiding commissioner. All are Democrats.
HOUSTON, MO
Roby department called by Nebo to assist with fire

The Roby Fire Department was called to assist the Nebo Fire Department on Wednesday afternoon with a runaway fire that was threatening structures on Highway 32. Fire departments say conditions are so dry — don’t burn.
ROBY, MO
Departments called to woods, grass fire

Fires continue Tuesday in Texas County amid dry conditions. Outdoor burning is not advised. The Licking Fire Department and Raymondville Fire Department were called Tuesday afternoon to a woods and grass fire near Harry and Sackett Roads east of Licking. The National Weather Service says the fire danger is high.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Houston school board holds meeting

The Houston board of education met last week for its monthly session. •Recognized Evy Steelman, Houston Middle School student of the month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance. The character trait recognized was “honesty.”. •Approved professional development and assessment plans for the 2022-2023 school year, as well as evaluation...
HOUSTON, MO
Drought expands into all of Texas County

All of Texas County is now in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday by the National Weather Service. The area now extends northward from southern Texas County.
Summerville man escapes injury in accident that seriously hurts two

A Summersville man escaped injury in a New Madrid County accident Wednesday afternoon that left two seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said a southbound 2012 Dodge Ram truck pulled into the path and struck a westbound 2011 Cadillac CTS and the impact caused the Cadillac to strike a westbound 2003 Pilterbilt 379 operated by Kevin D. Odom, 56, of Summersville.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Regional college fair set for next week at Houston Schools

Houston Schools’ annual College Fair is Thursday, Oct. 27, inside Hiett Gymnasium on campus. The public is welcome. About 50 representatives from regional colleges, tech schools, military and other institutions are expected. Along with Houston, students from Cabool, Licking, Mountain Grove, Plato and Summersville will also attend. Tara Volk,...
HOUSTON, MO
Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is Saturday, Oct. 29

The annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Houston Storm Shelter at First and Pine streets. Breakfast will be served by Texas County Memorial Hospital and Community Betterment Y.O.U.T.H. Speakers will be local ministers. The event is sponsored by the Houston Ministerial...
HOUSTON, MO
Farmers market vendors to serve free meal

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Lone Star Farmers Market will hold a Customer Appreciation Day with free food on Friday, Oct. 28. The market is located at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston and is open from 8...
HOUSTON, MO
‘Lion King Jr.’ production begins Friday in Houston

The STARS Foundation will present Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” at Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. The production will run for three weeks on Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5. The 60-minute musical is designed for school-aged performers and is...
HOUSTON, MO
School district seeks input on potential track upgrade

The Houston School District invites the public to participate in a Community Input Meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the middle/high school library on campus. The purpose is to receive input for upgrading the district’s track and surrounding area, including ADA needs and community access.
HOUSTON, MO
Department urges flu, COVID-19 shots as season begins

With flu season officially underway, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is encouraging Texas County residents to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, if eligible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that people 65 years and older get a...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

