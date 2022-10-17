ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 free agents who could help the KC Chiefs right now

The KC Chiefs are currently in first place in the AFC West but are there any free agents available to sign that could them for the stretch run?. The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of another playoff race and are among the best teams in the NFL this season. Their offense has had its moments of brilliance but has also gone through several cold stretches. Their defense has been mostly solid but still needs to improve in certain areas to become Super Bowl-ready.
Christian McCaffrey trade: Everything to know about 49ers roster, draft picks and more

Will Christian McCaffrey play this week? What is the 49ers roster situation after the deal? There’s a lot to unpack after the blockbuster trade. It’s not often that the NFL does its best baseball or basketball impression ahead of the trade deadline. We’re used to seeing blockbuster deals in the MLB and NBA when it comes to contenders attending fire sales in an attempt to complete a championship roster.
