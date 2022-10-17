ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

94.3 The X

Have You Heard of Puffing? Colorado Police Want You To Stop Doing It

It's time to quit puffing — and no, we're not talking about smoking (but you should probably quit that too). According to a Facebook post from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), puffing is the act of leaving your car unattended and running with your key in the ignition and no anti-theft device. It's a common practice in colder weather and illegal in Colorado.
GREELEY, CO
Westword

Fired DPD Officer Daniel Caballero Joins Parade of Bad Colorado Cops

At a morning ceremony yesterday, October 18, Ron Thomas was sworn in as the next chief of the Denver Police Department after Mayor Michael Hancock nominated him to succeed Paul Pazen, who announced his retirement in late August, and Denver City Council gave its blessing. But the first official press release of the Thomas administration, sent just over two hours later, was hardly auspicious: It announced that Officer Daniel Caballero had been fired after his arrest in Aurora on domestic violence-related charges.
FLORISSANT, CO
99.9 The Point

Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open

The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious

Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

While Opening a New Location, Copper Door Coffee Faces Trademark Struggles

Copper Door Coffee Roasters, a Denver staple since 2006, opened its fourth location on October 14, at 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, in Littleton's Aspen Grove shopping center. Recently, it also expanded beyond the state of Colorado, adding retail sales at select Safeway stores in Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska and South Dakota. But that move is what led to some trouble after sixteen years in business.
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

The history of Colorado climbers who summit buildings instead of mountains

In the spring of 2018, a University of Colorado graduate decided to climb up the north face of the Macky Auditorium, a building he had worked in for over a year. Drew Herder would leave work at 2 or 3 a.m. and gaze longingly at the face, hoping one day to climb the stacked redstone facade overlooking Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

