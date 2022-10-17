Read full article on original website
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Have You Heard of Puffing? Colorado Police Want You To Stop Doing It
It's time to quit puffing — and no, we're not talking about smoking (but you should probably quit that too). According to a Facebook post from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), puffing is the act of leaving your car unattended and running with your key in the ignition and no anti-theft device. It's a common practice in colder weather and illegal in Colorado.
These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in the Denver Metro Area
Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
Human remains found behind Thornton High School
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Man arrested, accused of killing woman at Brighton hotel
The Brighton Police Department says a man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a hotel room.
Westword
Fired DPD Officer Daniel Caballero Joins Parade of Bad Colorado Cops
At a morning ceremony yesterday, October 18, Ron Thomas was sworn in as the next chief of the Denver Police Department after Mayor Michael Hancock nominated him to succeed Paul Pazen, who announced his retirement in late August, and Denver City Council gave its blessing. But the first official press release of the Thomas administration, sent just over two hours later, was hardly auspicious: It announced that Officer Daniel Caballero had been fired after his arrest in Aurora on domestic violence-related charges.
Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open
The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
Resident won't be charged for killing teens reportedly stealing marijuana
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — No charges will be filed after a man shot and killed two teens in his backyard earlier this month, Northglenn Police Department and 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a joint statement Wednesday. The 16- and 15-year-old juveniles were armed with a machete and semi-automatic...
Four Colorado bourbon bars dubbed 'best in West,' including one with 2,000-plus options
Whiskey-themed website 'The Bourbon Review' recently released their top 2022 picks for bourbons bars around the country and four Colorado spots made the cut to be featured on the 'West' region list. On the unranked list, the first spot to be included was The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge in...
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
Westword
While Opening a New Location, Copper Door Coffee Faces Trademark Struggles
Copper Door Coffee Roasters, a Denver staple since 2006, opened its fourth location on October 14, at 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, in Littleton's Aspen Grove shopping center. Recently, it also expanded beyond the state of Colorado, adding retail sales at select Safeway stores in Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska and South Dakota. But that move is what led to some trouble after sixteen years in business.
Denver Sheriff faces internal investigation after officer drank at party, crashed his car
DENVER — Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins is the subject of an internal investigation in the wake of a one-car crash involving one of the department’s officers, 9Wants to Know has learned. That officer, Sgt. Jerry Sherrod, admitted to police he drank whiskey at a birthday party for Diggins...
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
Elementary student finds father’s handgun in backpack
A father faces a misdemeanor charge after police say he left a gun in his child's backpack, and the child found the gun at school.
coloradosun.com
The history of Colorado climbers who summit buildings instead of mountains
In the spring of 2018, a University of Colorado graduate decided to climb up the north face of the Macky Auditorium, a building he had worked in for over a year. Drew Herder would leave work at 2 or 3 a.m. and gaze longingly at the face, hoping one day to climb the stacked redstone facade overlooking Boulder.
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Opens In 3 Weeks And We’re So Excited
After years of waiting, the chicken restaurant favorite, El Pollo Loco, is finally opening a location in Colorado on November 15th. El Pollo Loco To Open First Colorado Location On November 15th. If you're asking yourself, didn't El Pollo Loco used to be in Colorado? The answer is yes. But...
34 pounds of meth, 65K possibly fentanyl-laced pills confiscated in drug busts
More than 34 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 65,000 counterfeit pills possibly containing fentanyl were confiscated during a Weld County drug trafficking investigation, the Weld County Drug Task Force said.
Denver rookie officer fired after Aurora arrest
The Denver Police Department says an officer has been fired after being arrested in Aurora on Saturday night.
berthoudsurveyor.com
Ryan Armagost, Berthoud resident and Republican candidate for Colorado State House
Berthoud resident Ryan Armagost, Republican candidate for Colorado State House District 64 (HD-64) that includes all of Berthoud proper as well as unincorporated areas to the south and east, has long possessed a predilection for public service. Armagost, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the Army National...
No charges for resident who shot 2 teens in his yard
The Northglenn Police Department and the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office have come to the conclusion that no arrests or charges will be filed in the deadly shooting of two teenage boys who attempted to get into a Northglenn backyard.
Arrest made after Fairview High School targeted with threats
Police are investigating a threat at Fairview High School in Boulder where one suspect is in custody.
