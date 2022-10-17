ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Orange Leader

Orange County Sheriff’s Office looking for church burglary suspect

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect in a recent burglary at a local church. The male pictured in photos released by police is identified as a heavy set white male approximately 5’8 – 5’10. If you have any information, call the Orange...
kjas.com

Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
FRED, TX
kjas.com

Wanted man fled from law enforcement in San Augustine Co

Law enforcement officers north of here were busy Thursday afternoon searching for a man who fled from them. Daily News & More is reporting that it happened at about 2:00 on Highway 96 at the Shelby/San Augustine County line. Accoridng to the report, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk, who is named in...
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Twenty-two defendants indicted on twenty-six felony charges

The Jasper County Grand Jury in their October 2022 session indicted twenty-two defendants on twenty-six felony charges after considering testimony and evidence from Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle. Joseph Patrick Bell, 46, of Merryville, LA – August 2021 charge of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bell is accused of being intoxicated when...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

LA State Trooper indicted in deadly 2021 auto-ped near Jasper

The Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Traffic Stop Turns Into Arrest

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., Detectives with the Orange County Narcotics Division stopped a vehicle on FM 1442 near Interstate 10, Orange after it was observed committing several traffic violations. During the investigation, Detectives asked the driver, Cebe Guilbeaux, for consent to search his vehicle. During a...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Calcasieu Woman Arrested for Arson

Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 11, agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Office of Forestry arrested 39-year-old Tabitha Verdine for setting several fires on Jim Drake Rd. in Starks, La. LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators found that Verdine set fire to the roadside, which spread...
STARKS, LA
kjas.com

Kirbyville Police warn of scam

Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister said Wednesday that several people within his community had received calls or texts from someone saying that they owe fines that must be paid immediately or you will go to jail. Brister said it is another scam and that everyone should spread the word not...
kjas.com

Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County

Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police. The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
SULPHUR, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy