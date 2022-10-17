Read full article on original website
Orange County Sheriff’s Office looking for church burglary suspect
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect in a recent burglary at a local church. The male pictured in photos released by police is identified as a heavy set white male approximately 5’8 – 5’10. If you have any information, call the Orange...
Officials searching for suspect in San Augustine County
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect with multiple felony warrants in the area of Highway 21 and Spur 85. According to authorities, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk is white, five foot 10, 190 pounds, has shoulder length “sandy blonde” hair and was last observed wearing tan pants and a […]
Orange County traffic stops leads to arrest of suspected Aryan Brotherhood member, drugs and weapons confiscation
Orange County Narcotics Division detectives stopped a vehicle on FM 1442 near Interstate 10 after it was observed committing several traffic violations. The stop took place Wednesday night at 10 p.m. During the investigation, detectives asked the driver, Cebe Guilbeaux, for consent to search his vehicle. During a search inside...
Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested after a traffic stop became a drug bust in Trinity County. In the early morning hours of Oct. 17, Deputy Moore conducted a traffic stop on a Mercedes heading east on Highway 94 for a traffic violation. Deputies Moore and Costa became suspicious of the driver, […]
Wanted man fled from law enforcement in San Augustine Co
Law enforcement officers north of here were busy Thursday afternoon searching for a man who fled from them. Daily News & More is reporting that it happened at about 2:00 on Highway 96 at the Shelby/San Augustine County line. Accoridng to the report, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk, who is named in...
Twenty-two defendants indicted on twenty-six felony charges
The Jasper County Grand Jury in their October 2022 session indicted twenty-two defendants on twenty-six felony charges after considering testimony and evidence from Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle. Joseph Patrick Bell, 46, of Merryville, LA – August 2021 charge of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bell is accused of being intoxicated when...
LA State Trooper indicted in deadly 2021 auto-ped near Jasper
The Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
Traffic Stop Turns Into Arrest
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., Detectives with the Orange County Narcotics Division stopped a vehicle on FM 1442 near Interstate 10, Orange after it was observed committing several traffic violations. During the investigation, Detectives asked the driver, Cebe Guilbeaux, for consent to search his vehicle. During a...
Surveillance video leads to arrest of Tyler County sisters in Fred store burglary
FRED, Texas — A pair of Tyler County sisters were arrested this week for allegedly burglarizing a small store in Fred. Haley Knighten, 21 and Jamie Knighten, 17, were arrested on burglary charges by Tyler County deputies according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office. Tyler...
2 teens arrested, 2 sought in connection with vehicle thefts, burglaries in Lake Charles, Sulphur
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two teens and is searching for two more teen suspects after multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in Lake Charles and Sulphur. Javante L. Bryant, 18, of Lake Charles, is held the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center, and a...
UPDATE: DPS releases name of woman killed in Hardin County head-on crash
HARDIN COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the name of a woman killed in a head-on crash in Hardin County. DPS troopers identify the driver of the SUV as Martha Suarez, 48, of Kountze. She was killed in the crash shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday...
Murder warrant issued, bond set after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
Investigators are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins pre-set a bond for Ardoin at $1 million.
Calcasieu Woman Arrested for Arson
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 11, agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Office of Forestry arrested 39-year-old Tabitha Verdine for setting several fires on Jim Drake Rd. in Starks, La. LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators found that Verdine set fire to the roadside, which spread...
Kirbyville Police warn of scam
Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister said Wednesday that several people within his community had received calls or texts from someone saying that they owe fines that must be paid immediately or you will go to jail. Brister said it is another scam and that everyone should spread the word not...
Fatality reported in two-vehicle crash on FM 326 near FM 421 in Hardin County
TEXAS — There is a confirmed fatality accident on FM 326 near FM 421 involving 2 vehicles, according to a Texas DPS spokesperson. More information will be included as this develops. UPDATE - The Texas Department of Public Safety Southeast Texas Region Media and Communications Office has released the...
YES! THE BURN BAN IS STILL IN PLACE IN JASPER AND SURROUNDING COUNTIES!
Calls come into KJAS Radio all day long from people wanting to know if the burn ban is still in place. The answer is yes., burn bans are still in effect in every county except San Augustine County. Burn bans are still also in place across the river in Vernon,...
Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County
Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police. The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
No injuries reported after barn fire spreads to house in Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Several fire departments worked to fight off flames from a house fire that originally started at a barn. The fire happened at 13334 Highway 62 in Mauriceville, near the intersection with Texla Mill Road. Firefighters were dispatched around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The fire started at...
