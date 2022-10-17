Lafayette Parish students receive medical attention after participating in social media ‘one chip challenge’

Read full article on original website
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – An Iowa man was arrested on allegations that he raped someone in a healthcare facility. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a complaint on Oct. 13 that a nurse practitioner had raped a victim during an office visit at a local healthcare facility.
Four months after loaning Kaplan softball $250,000, Pillette says policy needs to be in place that puts an end to large loans. Four months after deciding to loan the Kaplan softball program $250,000 to build a new indoor hitting facility, the Vermilion Parish School Board is thinking about putting the brakes on loaning schools and clubs big bucks.
It appears another business has closed in Acadiana as multiple people online are saying that Lucky's Fire & Smoke restaurant has shuttered. The restaurant apparently had a short run as it just opened in the spring of 2022. It was located at 6774 Johnston Street in the former Zuhause Bakery & Coffee building.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in a financial disclosure statement for 2021, failed to report all of his family's businesses and potential income from them. Elected officials and people appointed to public boards are required to file statements annually with the Louisiana Ethics Administration, disclosing their income and their spouse's income and business investments. Guillory filed his most recent report Friday.
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
A 4-year-old forced to chug a bottle of whiskey. A 2-year-old hurled off a bridge. A newborn with rib and skull fractures. As one child-abuse death followed another this spring in Baton Rouge, the state Department of Children and Family Services made a stark plea at the Capitol. Child welfare workers were drowning in cases and quitting in droves, said Secretary Marketa Garner Walters.
There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.
After being convicted of murder in 2019, Kevin Daigle has now been formally sentenced to death in the slaying of Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent.
