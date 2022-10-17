Two days of brutal October cold, wind, and wintry mix coming to Michigan

Wind and cold will create wind chill values in the middle 20s at times the next couple of days. Rain will dominate the forecast, but could be mixed with snow at times.

Tonight there won't be too much to worry about other than a stray rain shower coming by. Many of us will just see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Winds will be gusty though, at times up to 25mph out of the northwest.

Tuesday will bring us a better chance for rain showers from the late morning into the early afternoon. With highs struggling to reach 40 degrees, any point in the day could mix in with some wet snowflakes. No accumulation is expected. Winds will be howling from the northwest up to 40mph at times. This will cause wind chill values in the 20s almost all day long.

Wednesday will be just like Tuesday except a few degrees warmer. Winds will still be strong with the chance of a rain/snow mix through the day. Wind chill values will be right around the 32 degree mark.

Thursday a few lingering showers are possible with highs in the middle 40s.

Friday we'll have sunshine and 60 degrees! 70 is likely into the weekend.

