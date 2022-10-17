Read full article on original website
14news.com
ATF officials sift through warehouse debris to learn fire cause
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The ATF has officially started its investigation into the cause of the Morton Avenue Warehouse fire. They had dogs on scene Wednesday sifting through debris on the outside of the building. So far, we know five buildings including the warehouse were affected. Wednesday evening, EFD Division...
14news.com
How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the early 1900s, the city of Evansville has seen massive fires in places that you might pass every day. The Mead Johnson parking lot? Try the site of a devastating inferno right after World War II. Main Street downtown? How about being burned almost completely...
“7-minute fireball” Evansville family business saved by EFD’s wall of water
Many businesses have been affected in some way by the Morton Warehouse fire that happened early Monday morning. The family-owned business, Evansville Garage Doors (EGD), is no different, President Jeff Rothschild tells us just how close he came to losing everything.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Lanes of Petersburg Rd closed Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert on Evansville’s north side. Officials say a contractor working for the Evansville Sewer Department will have the eastbound lanes of Petersburg Road between Petersburg Place and Thunderbolt Golf Course (6901 Petersburg Rd) closed for sewer work. It’s starts Friday, October...
Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – WTWO’s Nexstar sister station WEHT was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire Monday morning. Early Monday, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now […]
Sewer repairs to close an Owensboro road
The city of Owensboro announced Leitchfield Road will be closed from Parrish Avenue to Fourth Street.
14news.com
Historic Evansville warehouse destroyed by fire, crews still on scene
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly two days later, fire crews are still on scene of a massive warehouse fire on Morton Avenue. Although the fire is contained, firefighters are still working to put out small flames in the area. Evansville Fire Department crews were called to the warehouse around 4:30...
Bluff City woman injured after fiery wreck
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) say a woman was injured after an accident involving fire and bridge ends. HCSO says on October 20, at 9:47 a.m., deputies received a call of a one vehicle collision with injury at the 16000 Block of Bluff City Road and the […]
Stunning Drone Footage Shows Aftermath of Massive Southern Indiana Warehouse Fire [WATCH]
One day after a massive, three-alarm fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse, drone footage captured by an Evansville resident gives us an incredible look at the damage it created. Massive Warehouse Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Evansville Early Monday Morning. Firefighters from the Evansville Fire Department (EFD) arrived on...
wamwamfm.com
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
PHOTOS: Car explosion engulfs garage and three cars
The Haubstadt Fire Territory (HFT) says they were dispatched for mutual aid to a vehicle explosion in the 1000 block of Main St.
wevv.com
ATF National Response Team deploys to Evansville to investigate massive warehouse fire
More resources are being brought in to investigate the massive warehouse fire that broke out in Evansville, Indiana on Monday. Authorities said Wednesday that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) had deployed to Evansville to join the investigation into the fire at the historic warehouse on North Morton Avenue.
wamwamfm.com
House Fire in Montgomery Monday Night
Several neighboring agencies joined the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department in battling a house fire Monday night in Montgomery. The call came in just before 10pm and when fire officials arrived, the house was engulfed in flames with a person believed to be inside. Thanks to the help of a neighbor, the person inside the home was brought out safely and crews worked to battle the blaze for over three hours. The cause of the fire was believed to be a kitchen stove. No injuries were reported. The call was one of four handled on a busy day for the Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department Monday night.
104.1 WIKY
Pedestrian Dies After attempt To Cross The Road
First responders were called to the 300 block of South Green Street in Henderson Wednesday night for an accident involving a pedestrian. Witnesses say a female, who looked like she was having a medical emergency, was attempting to cross the street. She fell forward into the roadway and was struck...
wrul.com
Grayville Woman Jailed by Carmi PD Wednesday Evening
A Grayville woman is free on bond following her arrest by Carmi Police Wednesday evening. It was just after 8pm when Carmi law enforcement pulled over 29 year old Grayville resident Sarah Brines near East Main Street at the Wabash River bridge. During the stop, it was revealed Brines was allegedly driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She was subsequently arrested and processed at the White County Jail. She would bond out to $250 plus booking fee about an hour and a half later and is now awaiting a court date.
wevv.com
Police looking for driver who hit bicyclist in Evansville
Police are searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist in Evansville then left the scene on Wednesday night. Officers with the Evansville Police Department said they were called to the area of NW 3rd Street and Bond Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a bicyclist was hit by a black truck.
14news.com
VCSO: Evansville man arrested after firing AK-47 in neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail after officials say that he fired an AK-47 in the air during an argument on Monday. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they arrived at a house on Webster Grove Court in response to a shots fired run. They located Collin Salyer, who officials say was waiting to talk with deputies.
14news.com
Crash slows traffic on Twin Bridges in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic was backed up on the northbound Twin Bridges in Henderson as crews are responded to an accident Tuesday morning. According to officials with the Henderson Fire Department, there were injuries. It happened between the bridges and the Vanderburgh County line.
vincennespbs.org
Monday Fire on 15th Street being investigated
Vincennes Township Firefighters responded to 57 West 15th on Monday night. The department says the cause of the fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center is under investigation. The call went out at 11:55-pm and there no injuries. Vincennes Township was assisted by several other agencies including; The Johnson Township and Harrison...
14news.com
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was burglarized on Monday night. According to a police report Tuesday, the burglary happened in the Parrish House that’s connected to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church on Cherry Street. The report states the caller woke up and found that several items were...
