Know the Foe: No. 6 Alabama
Mississippi State had its momentum hit a roadblock last week at Kentucky in a 27-17 loss. Now, the Bulldogs have to go to Tuscaloosa to take on an angry Alabama team. Who: No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) Where: Tuscaloosa, Ala..; Bryant...
Alabama well aware of State's passing attack, turnover success
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – We have harped on Alabama’s loss to Tennessee since the final whistle Saturday in Knoxville and touched very little on this week’s game against Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide will play host to the Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bryant-Denny Stadium (6 p.m....
Nick Saban reveals what has kept him awake at night this week
Throughout the week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has preached positivity to his football team as it looks to rebound from a disappointing 52-49 loss at Tennessee over the weekend. “Trying to get the players to bounce back,” Saban said Thursday night on his weekly radio show. “It was kind...
Austin Williams, Bulldogs hoping for fast start in T-Town
Not many people have had the experience of playing against Alabama on the road three difference times, but that’s the case for Austin Williams. The sixth-year senior has played at 11 of the 14 SEC stadiums with the exceptions being South Carolina, Florida and Missouri. This year will be his third trip to Bryan-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, a place where he caught three passes for 32 yards two seasons ago. The team will lean on players like Williams to handle the environment cleanly on Saturday night.
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Toucher & Rich: Paul Finebaum vs. angry Alabama fans
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Defensive back Jordan Battle #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaves the field after a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
One Vols fan paid a huge price while watching Tennessee beat Alabama
The Tennessee Vols shocked the CFB world this past weekend when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a long time coming for the Vols. Some young Tennessee fans had never seen their favorite team beat Alabama. Now, they have, and it was one of the best college football...
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
Two arrested for 2018 double murder in Fayette County receive prison sentences
CARROLLTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Two more individuals will spend time in prison for a 2018 double murder in Fayette County. Lazaro Moran, 35, of New Jersey, and Lindettia Lowery, 36, of Fairfield, Alabama, pleaded guilty on Friday, Oct. 14 to murder in the shooting deaths of Hernan Padilla and Allen Sandlin, District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced.
15-year-old killed in Lamar County ATV crash
A teenager died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Lamar County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Highway Patrol Division said the incident happened at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday on Dempsey Road, about five miles west of Sulligent. A Polaris Ranger ATV operated by a 15-year-old overturned. The teen,...
