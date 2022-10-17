ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Know the Foe: No. 6 Alabama

Mississippi State had its momentum hit a roadblock last week at Kentucky in a 27-17 loss. Now, the Bulldogs have to go to Tuscaloosa to take on an angry Alabama team. Who: No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) Where: Tuscaloosa, Ala..; Bryant...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Austin Williams, Bulldogs hoping for fast start in T-Town

Not many people have had the experience of playing against Alabama on the road three difference times, but that’s the case for Austin Williams. The sixth-year senior has played at 11 of the 14 SEC stadiums with the exceptions being South Carolina, Florida and Missouri. This year will be his third trip to Bryan-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, a place where he caught three passes for 32 yards two seasons ago. The team will lean on players like Williams to handle the environment cleanly on Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
985thesportshub.com

Toucher & Rich: Paul Finebaum vs. angry Alabama fans

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Defensive back Jordan Battle #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaves the field after a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

15-year-old killed in Lamar County ATV crash

A teenager died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Lamar County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Highway Patrol Division said the incident happened at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday on Dempsey Road, about five miles west of Sulligent. A Polaris Ranger ATV operated by a 15-year-old overturned. The teen,...
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy