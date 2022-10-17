Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Student Loan Lawsuit in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin taxpayers group that unsuccessfully brought a lawsuit seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. The Brown County Taxpayers Association on Wednesday asked the high court to put the program on...
wpr.org
Wisconsin tax burden falls to lowest level in decades
Wisconsin's tax burden hit its lowest level in two decades in 2020, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report looked at new federal data, showing Wisconsin's state and local tax collections rose just 1.7 percent in 2020 — the smallest increase since 2015.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
WEAU-TV 13
False active shooter threats reported at schools across Wisconsin
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says there was a fake call Thursday in western Wisconsin. He says it was called into the Cameron Village Hall reporting an active shooter at Cameron High School. The sheriff says the department did mobilize some resources, but then confirmed it was fake before anyone reached the school.
WSAW
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
'Swatting' hoax calls target schools nationwide, including Wisconsin
These false threats have occurred at multiple schools Thursday across Wisconsin and the nation. The FBI is investigating.
Fake school shooting calls reported in Madison, across Wisconsin
Several fake school shooting reports have been called into law enforcement agencies across the state Thursday morning, including one in Madison.
wuwm.com
DNR unveils map of PFAS contamination in Wisconsin, some communities grapple with tainted drinking water
Concerns about and cases of PFAS contamination seem to be increasing by the minute throughout the country. Against that backdrop, the Wisconsin DNR unveiled an interactive tool that lays out locations throughout the state that are impacted by the chemicals grouped under the umbrella term PFAS. At a briefing Tuesday,...
wpr.org
Tony Evers, Tim Michels agree: Evers’ veto pen is the only obstacle for more than 100 GOP bills
Sometimes it's anyone's guess what candidates for public office would actually do if they're elected. But in the race for Wisconsin governor, voters have been given more than 120 examples of what they can expect. They're all bills that passed the Republican-dominated state Legislature only to be vetoed by Democratic...
A haunted car wash is coming to Wisconsin
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
Wisconsin Grocery Chain Goes Viral for Their Gigantic Frozen Pizza Section
While the rest of the world sits in awe of this 1-minute viral video, my Wisconsin-native heart is full, because this is completely normal to me. It doesn't matter where you travel to in the United States, if a frozen pizza is what you most want, you won't find a selection like what you're about to see in this video. Outside of Wisconsin ( and a fair amount of northern Illinois), it's just not the same.
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Debuts New Grocery Layout in Wisconsin
Midwest retailer Hy-Vee Inc. has opened its reimagined store format in La Crosse, Wis., on Oct. 18, featuring a convenient grocery experience with a focus on foodservice, expanded departments, high-tech shopping and other amenities. The new store layout marks the second of its kind in Wisconsin and the fourth for...
CBS 58
Tim Michels says he will accept Nov. election results after not fully committing
MILWAUKEE Wis. (CBS 58) -- Republican governor candidate Tim Michels said he'd "certainly" accept the results of the November election after not fully committing and embracing former President Donald Trump's falsehoods of widespread voter fraud. Michels, who's endorsed by Trump, responded to CBS 58's question on Tuesday whether he'd accept...
wuwm.com
Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate
The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
WBAY Green Bay
Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools across Northeast Wisconsin, in the state and across the country, were subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday, resulting in responses from police and fire agencies. Green Bay police and fire departments and EMS and Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to East High...
What Makes A Wisconsin Old Fashioned So Special?
Drink preferences tend to vary from region to region and state to state. But only in the Badger State is the number-one cocktail something that's actually been customized to a very specific set of local preferences. The rest of the world tends to see an Old Fashioned as a whiskey drink, and some purists insist that it include nothing more than whiskey, bitters, and sugar. But Wisconsinites have an entirely different drink (and far less plain) drink in mind when they're ordering an Old Fashioned.
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. The lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants.Bewley, who represents a state Senate district that covers the northwestern part of the state, pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance on July 22 and into the...
WSAW
2022 Trick or Treat times for central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Halloween is Monday, October 31. Trick or treat times for communities around central Wisconsin are listed below. The list is continuously being updated. Additonally, more Halloween activities in our area can be found on our community calendar. Abbotsford, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. Almond, Oct. 28, 5-7...
