Winner of America's Got Talent surprises Stockton school

STOCKTON, Calif. — Students at an elementary school in Stockton got a surprise visit on Wednesday from a winner of America's Got Talent. Stockton native Brandon Leake visited Lincoln Elementary School to inspire students to follow their dreams. The spoken word poet won season 15 of America's Got Talent as the first poet on the show.
Alis Lesley: the 'female Elvis' who takes centre stage on Bob Dylan's new book cover

In the early days of modern US pop music, female artists struggled to achieve the recognition of their male counterparts. So a new marketing trope emerged. It labelled jazz trumpeter Ernestine “Tiny” Davis as “the female Louis Armstrong”. Big band drummer Viola Smith became “the female Gene Krupa”. And the rockabilly pianist Alice Faye Perkins turned into Laura Lee Perkins, “the female Jerry Lee Lewis”.

