KCTV 5
Kansas City teenager gets 26 years in prison for 2020 drug deal shooting
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dispute over $20 of marijuana has landed a Kansas City teenager in prison for 26 years. Jay Palmer, now 17, was sentenced to 26 years in prison Wednesday for shooting a then 17-year-old girl in the head during a drug deal on Dec. 30, 2020.
KCTV 5
Douglas Co. officials search for 19-year-old on multiple warrants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are searching for a 19-year-old on two warrants out for his arrest. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Andrew Joseph Drake, 19, of Lawrence, as he is wanted for outstanding bench warrants. The Sheriff’s...
KCTV 5
Inmate convicted of battery, contraband charges following attack on female corrections officer
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An inmate with the Kansas Department of Corrections was convicted Friday of aggravated battery and one count of traffic in contraband in a correctional facility. While serving a prison sentence for kidnapping, aggravated burglary and theft convictions in Johnson County, 37-year-old Rob R. Larsen Jr....
Investigators seize guns, drugs, 6 stolen vehicles in Bonner Springs
Leavenworth Sheriff's detectives executed a search warrant in Bonner Springs and seized guns, drugs, 6 stolen vehicles, and ammo.
KCTV 5
Suspects arrested, charged in federal court for burglary of area gun stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Two Kansas men accused of stealing about 75 firearms from gun stores have been taken into federal custody. Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19 years old, were charged with two counts of burglarizing a licensed firearm dealer after breaking into Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, and Up In Arms in De Soto, Kansas.
KCTV 5
Police identify 2 found dead in Northland woods, medical examiner makes preliminary ruling
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: In a Thursday evening update, the police department said that the preliminary ruling from the medical examiner’s office is that this was a murder-suicide. However, homicide investigators are still on the case and are still investigating. No further information is available at this...
KCTV 5
Multiple stolen vehicles, firearms and ammo found in rural Leavenworth County
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - Three people have been arrested after a search warrant uncovered scores of stolen items Wednesday morning in Leavenworth County. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies served the warrant in the 16000 block of 174th Street about 8:15 a.m. after learning of stolen property, weapons and drugs on a property.
KMBC.com
Two 19-year-olds charged for smash-and-grab gun store thefts caught on video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrests have been made in a string of gun store thefts that have struck the Kansas City area in the past week. Two Kansas men have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to the alleged firearms thefts. An additional...
KCTV 5
15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
Third time in 2-years, Kan. woman jailed for alleged violent crime
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for a violent crime for the third time in less than two years. On Tuesday, police arrested 19-year-old Kenleigh N. Liggett of Atchison, on a requested charge of domestic battery in the 1900 block U.S.73, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KCTV 5
Platte County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam in which fraudsters pretend to be members of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. The fraudsters have reportedly been “spoofing” phone numbers in an effort to make it look like they are calling from the Sheriff’s Office or the Platte County Courthouse.
Twin brothers accused of deadly shooting in Northland
Clay County prosecutors have charged twin brothers in an Oct. 16 shooting that killed one man and critically wounded another.
KMBC.com
Blue Springs police identify teen gunned down outside of church last weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Blue Springs have released the name of a teenager gunned down outside a church last weekend. Police said officers found Wyatt Conroy, 15, dead in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection on Saturday evening. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KCTV 5
KCPD now investigating Wednesday shooting downtown as homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now investigating a shooting that happened downtown as a homicide. Police said the shooting occurred at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of E. 12th Street and Grand Boulevard. The victim initially suffered life-threatening wounds, police said. On...
KCTV 5
4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
Toddler among 4 recent victims of deadly fentanyl overdoses in Kansas City
In a two-week period this month, Kansas City, Missouri, police say they have investigated the deaths of four people - including a toddler - caused by fentanyl overdoses.
Suspect identified involving multiple-county pursuit & manhunt
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office today identified the suspect from last weekend's multi-county pursuit and manhunt.
Police rule two found dead in wooded area of KC as murder-suicide
Police have identified two people who were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City last weekend.
Former Kansas City officer pleads guilty to stealing, not working off-duty shifts
Former Kansas City police officer Brandon Sherman has pleaded guilty to stealing in Jackson County for not working off-duty security shifts.
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police say a toddler and three other people have died from fentanyl overdoses in a two-week span during October.
