Excelsior Springs, MO

KCTV 5

Suspects arrested, charged in federal court for burglary of area gun stores

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Two Kansas men accused of stealing about 75 firearms from gun stores have been taken into federal custody. Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19 years old, were charged with two counts of burglarizing a licensed firearm dealer after breaking into Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, and Up In Arms in De Soto, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Platte County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam in which fraudsters pretend to be members of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. The fraudsters have reportedly been “spoofing” phone numbers in an effort to make it look like they are calling from the Sheriff’s Office or the Platte County Courthouse.
KMBC.com

Blue Springs police identify teen gunned down outside of church last weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Blue Springs have released the name of a teenager gunned down outside a church last weekend. Police said officers found Wyatt Conroy, 15, dead in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection on Saturday evening. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD now investigating Wednesday shooting downtown as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now investigating a shooting that happened downtown as a homicide. Police said the shooting occurred at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of E. 12th Street and Grand Boulevard. The victim initially suffered life-threatening wounds, police said. On...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KANSAS CITY, MO

