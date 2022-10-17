Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Man causes rollover after intentionally crashing into vehicle carrying girlfriend on I-35, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of intentionally crashing his truck into another vehicle carrying his girlfriend on IH-35 after finding out the driver was her ex-boyfriend, according to San Antonio police. Jeffry Vanmatter, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu’s father says teen has made some progress after being shot by San Antonio police officer
SAN ANTONIO – The teenager shot by a San Antonio police officer on Oct. 2 is making some progress. “The last two days, after 14 scary unsettling days, Erik has made some progress. He has a long way to go but we will take any and every little bit we can get,” Cantu’s father wrote in a post shared on a crowdfunding website Tuesday by Cantu’s uncle.
KSAT 12
One year after homeless man was shot at a gas station, family frustrated with lack of charges
San Antonio – The encounter between the two men lasted only seconds, but it carried consequences for a lifetime -- at least for one of them. A year after William Hawkins, 35, was shot in a downtown gas station parking lot near McCullough Avenue and U.S. 281, his family is frustrated by what they see as a lack of justice. The Oct. 14, 2021, shooting happened in broad daylight and was captured on camera. The shooter is not currently facing charges.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for person who killed man ‘for no apparent reason’ on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot a man north of downtown last week. San Ramon Soto was sitting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of N. Flores Street on Friday when he was shot and killed, police said.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting into group of bikers, seriously injuring 2 outside bar, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for shooting into a group of bikers outside a Northeast Side bar, seriously injuring two of them, according to court documents. Bexar County Jail records show Keith Lamane Henley, 45, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
KSAT 12
Retired SAPD detective beats felony assault charge after victim disappears
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County prosecutors have dismissed a felony assault charge against a retired San Antonio police detective after the victim in the case disappeared amid his own criminal issues. Cellphone footage captured by the victim in September 2020 showed ex-detective John Schiller pointing a handgun at the...
KSAT 12
Open Court: The trial of Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
The trial of Juan David Ortiz is a Webb County capital murder case that was moved to Bexar County after a change of venue was granted by a judge. Ortiz is accused of the murders of four women found dead just north of Laredo. He is also facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.
KSAT 12
San Antonio child psychologist arrested for indecency with a child, records show
SAN ANTONIO – The president and CEO of Texas Psychological & Consultation Services, which specializes in counseling for adolescents, was arrested for indecency with a child by contact, court records obtained by KSAT Tuesday show. Dr. Timothy Kimball, 43, was arrested on Aug. 24. The girl’s mother had a...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted woman with bat after starting fight at convenience store, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a bat after starting a fight at a San Antonio convenience store, according to jail records. Ruben Ramirez, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
KSAT 12
Multiple people detained after eight-liners, weapons, cash seized in 2 gambling busts, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Deputies seized multiple eight-liners, weapons and cash in two gambling busts on Wednesday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said two buildings in the 2000 block of Guadalupe Street and the 1200 block of Bandera Road were raided before 6 a.m. At...
KSAT 12
Bexar County deputies crash, hospitalized after responding to shooting call on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two Bexar County deputies were hospitalized after crashing into each other during a shooting call on the West Side. Investigators said the deputies were responding to a call at a mobile home park near Highway 90 and Colt on Wednesday evening. BCSO said the victim in...
KSAT 12
BCSO raids 2 illegal gambling sites operating near homes, schools
SAN ANTONIO – A raid on two different buildings by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday yielded dozens of illegal eight-liner machines, weapons, stolen cars, cash and drugs, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Investigators with BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit along with members of the SWAT team stormed...
KSAT 12
Man hit, killed by car after being thrown from SUV during crash identified
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man fatally struck by a car after he was ejected during a vehicle crash on the city’s East Side. Aaron Cantu, 20, died around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, after he was ejected from his...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of 77-year-old woman at NW Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a 77-year-old woman at a Northwest Side convenience store. The incident occurred Oct. 17 just before 7 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of Bandera Road, not far from Braun Road and OP Schnabel Park.
KSAT 12
‘I’m mad. I don’t understand. Why?’: Mother of shooting victim frustrated by lack of information
SAN ANTONIO – The mother of a local man who was shot only steps away from his front door says she is praying for his healing and clues about the person who shot him. Tevin Wilson, 27, was heading to his apartment early on the morning of October 7 when someone aimed and shot at him.
KSAT 12
Man killed while walking on Highway 90 on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed while walking on Highway 90 on the West Side on Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. A preliminary report states that the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes in the 3200 block of Highway 90, near Cupples Road.
KSAT 12
Recognize this man? Crime Stoppers seeks suspect wanted in multiple burglaries
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man wanted for multiple burglaries. Field Beltran Jr. is wanted on two warrants of Burglary Habitation-force out of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The 51-year-old man is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall,...
KSAT 12
Driver rescued after hitting pillar, rolling over truck on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was rescued from his vehicle on Thursday morning after he struck a pillar on San Antonio’s north side. The wreck happened at 1:20 a.m. in the 5700 block of San Pedro Avenue, near Basse Road. Police said the driver, a 49-year-old man, was...
KSAT 12
Family of Erik Cantu hires civil rights attorney Ben Crump
SAN ANTONIO – The family of the teen who was shot by a San Antonio police officer has hired high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Erik Cantu, 17, was shot by James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. He is currently on life support at...
KSAT 12
Explaining satanic panic: South Texas Crime Stories
This season we explore what Satanic Panic is and how it affected people here in San Antonio. In part one we look at what Satanic Panic is and how it changed the life of a man named Melvin Quinney and his family. 1989. It was 1989, Melvin Quinney, his wife...
