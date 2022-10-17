Read full article on original website
Amendment D: Candidates, proponents and opponents weigh in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will weigh in on the decision to expand Medicaid in the state. Constitutional Amendment D, which is one of two statewide ballot questions, would amend the South Dakota Constitution to expand Medicaid eligibility to help provide medical coverage for low-income people in designated categories.
SD legislators want harder fight against zebra mussels
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Game, Fish and Parks Department is under heavy fire from some lawmakers who want more done to slow or stop the spread of zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species showing up in South Dakota lakes and rivers. Top GFP officials met Tuesday...
Compare: Donations to Noem, Thune, Bengs and Johnson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated to reflect a changed definition of the fundraising platform WinRed. Among South Dakota candidates, Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. John Thune, Senate challenger Brian Bengs and Rep. Dusty Johnson are the only ones utilizing federal campaign committees. Having previously taken...
Former South Dakota Governor Harvey Wollman has died
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former South Dakota governor has died. Harvey Wollman, who served as the 26th governor of South Dakota, died Tuesday, Wollman’s son told KELOLAND News. Wollman, who died of natural causes, was 87. Wollman became governor after Richard Kneip resigned to become the...
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
Wollman family says late governor inspired others
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The late Harvey Wollman remained politically active right up to the end. The former South Dakota governor died Tuesday at the age of 87. Just days earlier, he appeared at a campaign event for the current crop of Democrats running for office. A meeting...
South Dakota public officials react to Harvey Wollman’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota public officials have been reacting to death of former governor Harvey Wollman, who died Tuesday at the age of 87. Governor Kristi Noem announced flags will be at half-staff in South Dakota until Wollman’s burial. “Harvey Wollman stood up and answered...
Recreational marijuana makes another appearance on South Dakota ballot
(Greater Dakota News Service) Just as in 2020, voters across South Dakota will have a chance in November to decide whether the state should legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana for adults. In a highly publicized process, a similar ballot question was approved in South Dakota two years ago,...
Democrat governor candidate Jamie Smith supportive of recreational marijuana (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor, Jamie Smith, spent much of his day yesterday campaigning in Watertown. KWAT News caught up with Smith at an afternoon appearance at Gather Coffee, and asked him about Initiated Measure 27. That’s the ballot question asking South Dakota voters if they approve the legalization of recreational marijuana….
Gov Noem proclaims today Gerald Dede Day in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed today, October 19th, 2022 as Gerald Dede Day in South Dakota. Dede turns 100 years old today. He grew up in Bryant, went to welding school in Sioux City, Iowa, then was drafted by the U.S. Army and was trained in chemical weapons at Camp Sibert Alabama.
North Dakota Law Enforcement pushing against legalizing recreational marijuana
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The list of associations opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana (Measure 2) continues to grow in the state, with law enforcement associations topping the list. According to a news release from Healthy and Productive North Dakota, the North Dakota Sheriff’s and Deputies Association, the North Dakota Police Chief’s Association, and […]
Smith: Repeal the KRISTI Tax!
Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to Dakota Free Press via PayPal!. I don’t mind paying taxes for the good of all. It chaps my hide to bank roll lavish lifestyles for bums and to build murder weapons. An itemized list of every dime shouldn’t be too much for tax payers to ask for.
Who is donating to South Dakota candidates?
Third quarter federal campaign finance reports were published Saturday by the FEC, giving us a closer look at South Dakota candidates with federal election committees.
Noem talks grocery tax while running register in Sturgis store
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem continues visiting grocery stores in South Dakota, this time making her way to Lynn’s Dakota Mart in Sturgis. After taking a tour of the store, Noem headed to the check-out line to assist people at the cash registers. While working the register, she discussed the potential repeal of the grocery sales tax, amid rising prices at the store due to inflation.
How low will she go? Noem’s campaign attack ad smears respected community leader, shows lack of decency
I’ve seen a lot in my 91 years and didn’t know I could still be surprised. Yet I’m stunned by Kristi Noem’s vicious treatment of our fellow South Dakotan Vaney Hariri—and amazed that she thinks she can get away with it. You may not know...
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
Checking in on both sides of the IM 27 debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are less than three weeks from the November election, when South Dakotans will once again decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana. Supporters and opponents are both using research to support their views, research that doesn’t always match up. You may have seen...
Stryker official defends SD plan to buy more LIFEPAKs
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State government’s health secretary and Stryker officials are again defending the decision to buy hundreds of new LIFEPAK-15 monitors and defibrillators from the company as replacement equipment for ambulance services in South Dakota. Secretary Joan Adam brought three of Stryker’s people with her Wednesday...
Rapid City attorney Jay Shultz writes that ignorance of the ban on most abortions in South Dakota can get you killed
Not knowing the law which bans virtually all abortions in South Dakota could get you killed. By lethal injection, that is. Potential criminal defendants include your loved ones, relatives, friends, co-workers, healthcare professionals and non-professionals. In South Dakota (where Rapid City reproductive rights demonstrators are shown above in a Lee...
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in South Dakota?
I admit I've done it before, I'll be it, I was in my youth when I did, and very intoxicated at the time. Looking back at the situation, I guess it was better than the alternative, which would have been driving under the influence. So in hindsight, I'm glad I...
