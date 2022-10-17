Othal Wallace, accused of killing Officer Jason Raynor, may get additional attorney

Othal Wallace, the man accused of gunning down Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor , will likely get a third lawyer who will bring more death-penalty defense experience to his team.

Wallace appeared on Monday before Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Wallace, 30, was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of 26-year-old Raynor.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Wallace, who is scheduled to go on trial April 3.

Assistant State Attorney Jason Lewis on Monday said prosecutors were ready for trial.

Attorneys Terry Shoemaker and Tim Pribisco from St. Augustine are representing Wallace.

Zambrano had previously expressed concern about Wallace's defense attorneys' qualifications in death penalty cases. On Monday, the judge received some reassurance.

Pribisco said that they had been speaking with attorney Garry Wood from Palatka about joining the defense because of Wood's experience in death penalty cases. Pribisco said they anticipated Wood to join Wallace's defense team this week.

"We want to make sure that it's a good fit for Mr. Wallace," Pribisco said.

Zambrano is familiar with Wood.

"I know Mr. Wood has been around probably longer than I've been around and most certainly is very well-versed in the matters that are going to come before the court," Zambrano said. "I welcome him if he decides to join your team."

Zambrano also noted that the case has received regular media coverage and he asked Wallace's attorneys that if they were inclined to ask for a change of venue, "a fair amount of notice would be appreciated" because of the difficult logistics involved.

Zambrano said that if they wanted to try to pick a jury in Volusia County, he was looking at moving the trial to the courthouse in DeLand, which he said would be better suited for the trial.

Zambrano addressed Wallace directly at one point.

"Mr. Wallace, is everything OK with you and your attorneys?" Zambrano asked.

"Yes, sir, " Wallace said.

Zambrano also said he wanted the attorneys to address motions dealing with the constitutionality of the death penalty this year. The judge set a "default date" for the next hearing on Wallace's case for Dec. 28.

The night Raynor was shot

Raynor was patrolling in an area of Daytona Beach on June 23, 2021, because residents had complained about criminal activity.

Wallace was sitting in a car outside of an apartment building at 133 Kingston Ave., where he was living with his girlfriend and their children, according to reports.

Raynor walked up to Wallace and asked him if he lived there, body camera video showed. Wallace stood up out of the car and Raynor told him to sit back down, the video showed.

After Raynor told Wallace to sit down, the video became shaky and then ended.

Police said Wallace shot Raynor in the head. Raynor’s gun was found still in its holster.

Wallace was arrested on June 26 when a task force found him hiding in a treehouse in DeKalb County, Georgia, near Atlanta.

Raynor died 55 days later on Aug. 17, 2021.

