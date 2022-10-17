ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Drought watch for 20 counties, lifted for 16 counties

By Julia Priest
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennslyvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced that the previously announced drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties. However, the drought watch remains for 20 other counties across the Commonwealth.

On Monday, October 17, after a meeting with the Commonwealth Drought Task Force the Pennslyvania DEP says that 16 counties across Pennsylvania are no longer on a drought watch, according to a public release.

“While significant recent rainfall has helped, groundwater and some public water supply levels remain lower than normal ranges in some counties… we ask Pennsylvanians in these and adjacent counties to continue to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.

The drought watch has been lifted for the following counties

  • Berks County
  • Bradford County
  • Bucks County
  • Delaware County
  • Lackawanna County
  • Lehigh County
  • McKean County
  • Monroe County
  • Montgomery County
  • Philadelphia County
  • Pike County
  • Sullivan County
  • Susquehanna County
  • Tioga County
  • Wayne County
  • Wyoming County

The remaining counties that are under a drought watch are the following.

  • Cameron County
  • Carbon County
  • Centre County
  • Clearfield County
  • Clinton County
  • Columbia County
  • Dauphin County
  • Juniata County
  • Lebanon County
  • Luzerne County
  • Lycoming County
  • Mifflin County
  • Montour County
  • Northampton County
  • Northumberland County
  • Perry County
  • Potter County
  • Schuylkill County
  • Snyder County
  • Union County

Residents in the remaining 20 counties are asked by the DEP to continue voluntarily conserving water.

The DEP advises residents in the remaining counties under drought water to reduce their water use by 5% to 10%, or by three to six gallons of water a day.

There are many ways to reduce your water use, such as the methods listed below.

  • Run water only when necessary.
  • Don`t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving.
  • Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering.
  • Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.
  • Water your lawn only if necessary.
  • Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway instead of hosing it off.
  • Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.

You can also find more ways to save water from the Environmental Protection Agency .

The DEP will have updates available for the public for drought declarations posted daily.

