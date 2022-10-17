Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Local coffee shop supports Sunday alcohol sale ordinance
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Less than 24 hours after the North Platte City Council passed an ordinance to allow the sale of alcohol at 8 a.m. on Sunday’s, a local business owner is showing his support for the move. Brandon Raby has owned The Espresso Shop for the...
North Platte Telegraph
Space dispute empties shelves as NP Genealogical Society quits library
A once-crammed shelf unit in the North Platte Public Library’s second-floor research area stood bare Tuesday, as it has for nearly two weeks. The opposite wall near the microfilm readers was likewise devoid of the historic 1888 North Platte map and 1963 North Platte Genealogical Society charter that had hung there.
North Platte Telegraph
Power districts merger vote scheduled for Monday
Discussions over the past two years brought about a plan that would combine Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District into one district — the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District. The next step in the proposed merger takes place at 3 p.m....
North Platte Telegraph
Job Vigil to present program at North Platte Public Library
Telegraph reporter and columnist Job Vigil will be presenting a program at noon on Thursday at the North Platte Public Library, highlighting his book entitled “Blueberry Candles and Cactus Plants.” The book is a compilation of columns Vigil has written over the past 19 years. He will share...
knopnews2.com
City Council passes new Sunday alcohol sales amendment
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte City Council passed an amendment to the alcohol sales laws that will allow for the sale of alcohol on Sunday to begin at 8 a.m. instead of noon. The amendment comes after a group of restaurant owners in North Platte expressed their desire...
North Platte Telegraph
Mid-Plains board to discuss signage for NPCC
The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider a bid for North Platte Community College signage at Wednesday’s regular meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at McMillen Hall, Room 213, at McCook Community College. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher...
North Platte Telegraph
Jim Paloucek: Invest in the health of our community
This election, we are presented with an opportunity to make our community better for ourselves and coming generations. North Platte citizens will decide whether to impose a half-cent city sales tax to pay for renovating and expanding the recreation center, relocating and enhancing the skate park, and refurbishing Cody Park pool.
North Platte Telegraph
High school students get hands-on with ag science at Extension center
Students from across west-central Nebraska converged on the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center on Tuesday for its Youth Science Field Day. North Platte High School and Ogallala High School participated Tuesday, while the smaller area schools will visit the facility Wednesday for various classes. Randy Saner, extension educator...
North Platte Telegraph
Phi Theta Kappa sponsoring Trash-A-Thon
The Phi Theta Kappa honor society at Mid-Plains Community College is sponsoring a Trash-A-Thon at 8 a.m. Oct. 22. The public is welcome to meet the group at the North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road. Keep North Platte & Lincoln County Beautiful will provide vests, bags, gloves and picking tools.
North Platte Telegraph
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
Episcopal Church offers help with COVID-related issues
The Episcopal Church of Our Savior received $20,000 in ARPA funds for its “Episcopal Extras” program to help with COVID-related issues. The church applied for the grant through the Lincoln County State and Local Recovery Funds program. In addition to the ARPA funds, private donors gave $10,000. One donation of $5,000 came from a private donor through the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.
North Platte Telegraph
102122-npt-opn-letters-merged
Many of us know Mike Jacobson as a successful banker, business leader and family man. But there’s more to know about Mike Jacobson. I worked with Mike for several years, and he definitely knows how to get things done!. He grew up on a family farm and continues to...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte City Council votes to replace broken library elevator
The North Platte Public Library’s original elevator, broken for nearly a year, will be replaced following Tuesday’s City Council approval of a new one. Council members voted 8-0 to approve the $77,824 low bid by Otis Elevator of Farmington, Connecticut, to replace the elevator between the 1967 library’s first and second floors.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the editor: Vote for a winning team
If Nebraskans really want a winning football team again, we will vote carefully for regents and other state VIPs. Every football fan in the country knew Tom Osborne was unbigoted and fair. Now many top Nebraska government folks need some common sense and pragmatism in public comments to help in recruiting top talent.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: More to know about Jacobson
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 21
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Agnes RoseAnn Farrell, 95, of North Platte, more recently of Kansas City, Missouri, died peacefully on Oct. 16, 2022, at Kansas University Med…
North Platte Telegraph
Catholic Schools G.R.E.E.N. celebrates 20 years
Generating Resources for Educational Excellence Now is the largest single event of the year for the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust, which works year-round to generate about $600,000 for McDaid and St. Patrick schools. The event will celebrate its 20th year Saturday. Over that time it has raised $2 million....
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Community College volleyball drops match to Central
North Platte Community College Volleyball was swept Wednesday in Columbus by Region rival Central. The Knights fell by the game scores of 25-16, 25-22, 25-13. “We had some changes tonight and didn’t adjust as well as I would have liked,” NPCC Head Coach Alexa McCall said via a NPCC press release. “We have some things to figure out, and we have time to do that before next week. We just have to put in the work.”
North Platte Police K9 sniffs out 13 grams of meth during traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been arrested on felony drug allegations after a K9 sniffed out a substantial amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Police said on Oct. 19, at around 2:55 p.m., officers were monitoring traffic near Front St. and North Jefferson Ave. when they observed a vehicle with no license plates.
