ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Things to think about when planning for retirement

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTYRr_0icdgpzV00

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – When you think of planning for retirement, many times, it’s about saving money. But, there’s much more that goes into it than just saving.

“If you want to be individually solvent, you wanna be able to have freedom to enjoy yourself… Freedom demands responsibility, and if you want to be free during your retirement years to enjoy yourself, to not be a burden on society, to not be a burden on your family, somebody’s gonna have to do something,” said Mark Wagner, president and founder of American Atlantic, LLC, and author of “Building Financial Fences.”

With the third week of October being “National Retirement Planning Week,” Wagner talked to First News about some of the things to think about when planning for retirement.

Long-time local car business closing after 83 years

“Social Security planning is a portion of that… When do I turn on the Social Security? It makes a big difference, for tens of thousands of dollars you can have over your retirement period,” Wagner said.

Wagner says some other things to think about when planning for retirement are estate planning and who will get your property once you pass away, long-term care costs like nursing homes and medical care, finances such as mortgages and monthly costs, and making sure beneficiaries are up to date.

Wagner says the earlier you begin planning, the better. That includes accounting for any money that you intend to use for travel or beyond paying bills.

“So the sooner that you can start investing like with the IUL, the IRAs the 401ks, the more you have, the more you’re gonna be able to do something with later,” he said.

We broke down some numbers that show how that money would need to be stretched out over your retirement.

The average life expectancy in the U.S. is 78 years. If you retire at age 67 with $500,000 saved, you would have to make $500,000 stretch 11 years.

This would average out to you having around $45,000 a year.

But, if you live past 78, you have to stretch it further. Let’s say you live to be 90. That would give you about $22,000 a year to spend.

Is that enough?

Woman in jail after kicking officer in groin during traffic stop: report

Wagner says there are several ways to save for retirement.

“Your IRA is your individual retirement account… Then your 401K is usually where you work. They have a program set up where the companies will match for you,” he said.

Wagner said there is also the option of an index universal life insurance. This is a type of permanent life insurance that also has a cash value component, in addition to a death benefit.

Wagner said it’s also important to remember that retirement saving is different than considering an inheritance for your loved ones. He said often, people are scared to use their retirement funds because they want to save them for their loved ones when they pass. He says that money should come from your life insurance, not your retirement fund.

Counting inflation is also important. As costs rise each year, it’s important to factor that in when deciding how much is enough.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsonthegreen.com

Commissioners deny road vacation request

Lori Henning, left, and Kathy Pasquerilla make points to Brookfield Road Supt. Jaime Fredenburg, in hat, and their attorney, James Hoffman III, at a Sept. 29 public viewing, a step in the request by Henning, Pasquerilla and others to vacate a portion of Jessie Road in the Stevenson Heights neighborhood.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

New Waterford factory plans expansion, new jobs

A Columbiana County steel fabricating is expanding and preparing to hire new workers. Business at 'Steelcon' in New Waterford is so good, they can't keep up with incoming orders. "Right now, we just don't have the room to service the contracts we have right now. We are actually having to...
NEW WATERFORD, OH
WYTV.com

Local housing director named Hometown Hero goes above and beyond for residents

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero dedicates his time to providing individualized support to residents in mental health and recovery programs. Sean Robinson, director of housing at Meridian HealthCare, humbly accepted his Hometown Hero award. He works with less fortunate and low-income individuals. Robinson has served as Meridian’s...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Hazard a guess on our newest antique tool

Jerry Clemens, of Hopedale, Ohio, said Item No. 1227 is an original Wagner Lockheed fluid refiller. Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, said last week it is a mist sprayer used on flies, garden pests, cattle and home. David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot...
SALEM, OH
WKBN

WKBN

51K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy