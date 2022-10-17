RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — It’s officially been 169 years since North Carolina held its first State Fair. The first fair kicked off on October 18, 1853 just south of downtown Raleigh. The fair ran four days and saw a peak attendance of 4,000 people on a single day. Cash prizes were awarded for first and second place in plant, animal and handicraft competitions.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO