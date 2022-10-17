ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

North Carolina State Fair marks 169th anniversary

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — It’s officially been 169 years since North Carolina held its first State Fair. The first fair kicked off on October 18, 1853 just south of downtown Raleigh. The fair ran four days and saw a peak attendance of 4,000 people on a single day. Cash prizes were awarded for first and second place in plant, animal and handicraft competitions.
Parents of Raleigh mass shooting suspect issue first public statement

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The parents of the 15-year-old suspect in the Raleigh mass shooting that left five people dead and two injured released a statement Tuesday through their attorneys. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow,” the statement from Alan and Elise Thompson began. “Our son...
NC Botanical Garden Foundation expanding Stillhouse Bottom Nature Preserve

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WWAY) — The Stillhouse Bottom Nature Preserve is expanding soon. Thanks to contributions from community members, conservation organizations, and a grant from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund, the North Carolina Botanical Garden Foundation is purchasing an adjoining 24.7-acre property for the preserve. The Foundation...
