Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
LA Mayoral candidates continue to trade jabs as race tightens
With just three weeks until Election Day, the race for Mayor of Los Angeles continues to tighten, prompting candidates to hit the streets and campaign throughout the Southland. Both Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass could be found at various events Thursday, trading jabs with one another along the way. With mail-in ballots now in the hands of many Angelenos, both have considerably stepped up efforts to interact with their potential constituents. As expected, the Los Angeles City Council scandal has intensified the race, with many wondering where the future of politics in their city lies. Caruso and Bass have both come forward...
Comments / 0