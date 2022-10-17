With just three weeks until Election Day, the race for Mayor of Los Angeles continues to tighten, prompting candidates to hit the streets and campaign throughout the Southland. Both Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass could be found at various events Thursday, trading jabs with one another along the way. With mail-in ballots now in the hands of many Angelenos, both have considerably stepped up efforts to interact with their potential constituents. As expected, the Los Angeles City Council scandal has intensified the race, with many wondering where the future of politics in their city lies. Caruso and Bass have both come forward...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO