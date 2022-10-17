Read full article on original website
inlander.com
Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns
We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
Governor Inslee, Washington lawmakers announcing legislation ‘protecting abortion access’
OLYMPIA, Wash - As states grapple with the future of legal abortion access, Washington Governor Jay Inslee will join students and lawmakers Friday to announce plans to seek further protection for abortion rights in Washington.
Tri-City Herald
Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims
Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Longtime Idaho law enforcement officials endorse Arkoosh over Labrador for attorney general
BOISE — An array of former top Idaho law enforcement officers and officials endorsed Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general on Thursday, citing concerns over rival Raúl Labrador’s law enforcement positions. Those included pushing legislation in Congress in 2017, which Idaho sheriffs opposed, to stop local law...
Inslee to Propose Legislation ‘Codifying’ Abortion? Announcement Friday
On the heels of President Biden saying if the Democrats keep control of Congress after the midterms he will ask for legislation to codify abortion, it's possible a similar announcement is coming from Gov. Inslee on Friday. Governor to announce "legislation" Friday. Gov. Inslee's office released this information on Thursday,...
KUOW
Millions being poured into Washington state to fight gun violence
The U.S. Justice Department is pouring more money into Washington communities to help combat gun and other forms of violence. U.S Attorney Nick Brown announced Tuesday that more than $3 million in grants is being funneled to organizations in Washington state. “These federal dollars help each department meet its local...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
In Idaho’s AG race, candidates battle over the philosophy of the office
Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, left, and former U.S. Rep. Raúl Labrador are running to be Idaho's next attorney general. (Aaron Kunz/Idaho Public Television) The battle to be Idaho’s next attorney general is one of the most consequential statewide races in 2022 that will be decided on Nov. 8.
KOMO News
Cox family, Washington state appeal $115 million verdict
Attorneys for the surviving members of the Cox family were in court Tuesday, arguing that a $115 million wrongful death judgment in the case should be reinstated. A jury had awarded that amount to the estates of Charlie and Braden Powell after the young boys were killed by their father in 2012. But the trial court judge reduced the judgment to $33 million, saying that damages cannot be punitive and the jury was prejudiced by the grisly details of the crime.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Inside the orchestrated efforts to support — or oppose — a $410 million education bill
The Legislature’s Sept. 1 special session was a done deal. But that didn’t stop about 650 Idahoans from calling or emailing Gov. Brad Little’s office about his plan to pour state surplus dollars into tax cuts and education spending. A majority of the calls and emails ran...
myedmondsnews.com
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity
Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
spokanepublicradio.org
Will abortion prove a major factor in NW elections?
He’s a new face to voters in Arlington, Washington, who were in a Republican district last election but because of redistricting this year, are now in a swing district: Dave Paul’s. Paul is a moderate Democrat, and he’s a supporter of abortion rights. And voters certainly do bring...
Washington Superintendent proposes giving educators hiring bonuses to reduce turnover
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal submitted a proposal to the Governor and Legislature that will support educators and reduce turnover rates. Reykdal’s budget proposal would provide hiring bonuses for positions that are harder to fill, increase the salaries for all school employees to adjust for inflation, address inequities in the current school funding model, and fund neighboring...
‘The suffering here is egregious’: Massive backlog of mentally ill defendants waiting in jail for treatment
SEATTLE — The state of Washington is experiencing a self-described “crisis” with the biggest backlog in state history of mentally ill defendants sitting in jails waiting for court-ordered access to medical help. Record-breaking wait times behind bars for people with serious mental illness – defendants deemed unable...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho ballot features nonbinding advisory question about tax cuts, education
The Idaho Senate debates the tax cut and education funding bill during the 2022 special session on Sept. 1 2022. (Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun) On this year’s general election ballot, Idaho voters will be asked whether they approve or disapprove of action Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature took on taxes and education funding during the Sept. 1 special session.
Washington eyes stricter mask rule for outdoor workers
All outdoor workers are sensitive to wildfire smoke, according to the Washington Department of Labor and Industries, which plans to lower the threshold for requiring smoke-filtering masks. Under emergency rules, workers this year had to wear respirators when the Air Quality Index hit 550, far worse than the 301 that...
seattlemedium.com
Wash Gov. Inslee’s Seattle Shelter Tours
The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle’s homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
#4ThePeople: What questions do you have for the candidates in Washington’s fifth congressional district?
SPOKANE, Wash. — 4 News Now’s Vanessa Perez is working to interview both candidates vying to be eastern Washington’s congresswoman. Incumbent Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R) has served in the position since 2005 and is again seeking another term. Natasha Hill “(D), a lawyer and political newcomer, is looking to unseat her. What questions would you like answered by the...
thetacomaledger.com
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?
Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
Here Is the Headlights Law in Washington You Need to Be Aware Of
I don't know about you, but I get really annoyed when it's dusk or dawn and I see somebody driving around with no headlights on their vehicle. That's kind of against the law, you know! Now that the daylight hours are getting shorter in Washington state, I've noticed that we drivers need to get in the habit of turning our headlights on sooner for safer driving purposes. Nobody has any time for unnecessary car wrecks, amirite!
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Bill to ban Public Drag Performances in Idaho Expected in Next Legislative Session
A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues will be introduced in the first days of the next session of the Idaho Legislature in January, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun. Conzatti and other conservative activists around Idaho and across the...
