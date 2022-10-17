ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moomin Papa
3d ago

Just another source of revenue, it takes a lot to feed these greedy politicians (probably will be bribed by lobbyists to cut the price tag)

Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns

We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
SPOKANE, WA
Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims

Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
WASHINGTON STATE
Millions being poured into Washington state to fight gun violence

The U.S. Justice Department is pouring more money into Washington communities to help combat gun and other forms of violence. U.S Attorney Nick Brown announced Tuesday that more than $3 million in grants is being funneled to organizations in Washington state. “These federal dollars help each department meet its local...
WASHINGTON STATE
In Idaho’s AG race, candidates battle over the philosophy of the office

Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, left, and former U.S. Rep. Raúl Labrador are running to be Idaho's next attorney general. (Aaron Kunz/Idaho Public Television) The battle to be Idaho’s next attorney general is one of the most consequential statewide races in 2022 that will be decided on Nov. 8.
IDAHO STATE
Cox family, Washington state appeal $115 million verdict

Attorneys for the surviving members of the Cox family were in court Tuesday, arguing that a $115 million wrongful death judgment in the case should be reinstated. A jury had awarded that amount to the estates of Charlie and Braden Powell after the young boys were killed by their father in 2012. But the trial court judge reduced the judgment to $33 million, saying that damages cannot be punitive and the jury was prejudiced by the grisly details of the crime.
WASHINGTON STATE
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity

Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
Will abortion prove a major factor in NW elections?

He’s a new face to voters in Arlington, Washington, who were in a Republican district last election but because of redistricting this year, are now in a swing district: Dave Paul’s. Paul is a moderate Democrat, and he’s a supporter of abortion rights. And voters certainly do bring...
ARLINGTON, WA
Washington Superintendent proposes giving educators hiring bonuses to reduce turnover

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal submitted a proposal to the Governor and Legislature that will support educators and reduce turnover rates. Reykdal’s budget proposal would provide hiring bonuses for positions that are harder to fill, increase the salaries for all school employees to adjust for inflation, address inequities in the current school funding model, and fund neighboring...
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho ballot features nonbinding advisory question about tax cuts, education

The Idaho Senate debates the tax cut and education funding bill during the 2022 special session on Sept. 1 2022. (Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun) On this year’s general election ballot, Idaho voters will be asked whether they approve or disapprove of action Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature took on taxes and education funding during the Sept. 1 special session.
IDAHO STATE
Wash Gov. Inslee’s Seattle Shelter Tours

The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle’s homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
SEATTLE, WA
#4ThePeople: What questions do you have for the candidates in Washington’s fifth congressional district?

SPOKANE, Wash. — 4 News Now’s Vanessa Perez is working to interview both candidates vying to be eastern Washington’s congresswoman. Incumbent Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R) has served in the position since 2005 and is again seeking another term. Natasha Hill “(D), a lawyer and political newcomer, is looking to unseat her. What questions would you like answered by the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?

Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
WASHINGTON STATE
Here Is the Headlights Law in Washington You Need to Be Aware Of

I don't know about you, but I get really annoyed when it's dusk or dawn and I see somebody driving around with no headlights on their vehicle. That's kind of against the law, you know! Now that the daylight hours are getting shorter in Washington state, I've noticed that we drivers need to get in the habit of turning our headlights on sooner for safer driving purposes. Nobody has any time for unnecessary car wrecks, amirite!
WASHINGTON STATE

