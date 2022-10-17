Read full article on original website
Related
Peek Inside John Mayer’s Beautiful Montana Recording Studio
Popular musician John Mayer recently gave us a sneak peek inside his state-of-the-art recording studio in Montana. John Mayer loves Montana. Earlier this year, the grammy-winning musician invited a few special guests to Montana for a series of flood relief benefit shows. The guests include the Grateful Dead's Bob Weir and comedian Dave Chappelle. The shows were held at Pine Creek Lodge in Paradise Valley, close to where Mayer lives part-time.
Montana, Are You Into Coasting Through Thrills? Mark Has Favorites
We've been fortunate to have gotten to have traveled as much as we have with our Flakes trips. So I often get asked questions about Mexico or the Caribbean Islands. But yesterday I got asked about roller coasters. And while I was talking, it occurred to me that I've ridden enough of them in my life that it took me a minute to pick my favorite.
Did You Know Montana Has a Full Sized Stonehenge?
When you play in a bagpipe band in Montana for as long as I have you will pick up an odd gig here or there. There is usually travel involved. Sometimes it can be tedious and a drag, but sometimes there is a gig that comes along that just seems too good to be true and out of a storybook and it lives up to everything you could imagine.
Montana Has The Most Incredible Art Fantasy World Anywhere
Just outside of Lincoln, Montana, is one of the most incredible fantasy lands in all of the world. "Sculpture In The Wild" is a unique art showcase featuring materials and themes inspired by the area. This is one of Montana's most incredible hidden gems. Sculpture In The Wild is like...
5 Montana Restaurants With Amazing Views You Need To Know About
Montana has some stellar restaurants throughout the state; you can find steak-houses, burger joints, and Italian cuisine just about anywhere in Big Sky Country. But if you're looking for a restaurant with that special view and stellar atmosphere, we've got some tips. Cheapism's list of Best Restaurants With a View...
7 Great Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Montana
Montana is home to a lot of great restaurants. If you happen to find yourself off the beaten path and craving a bite to eat, there are plenty of great options in the state. If you're a foodie like me, you probably already know about the popular restaurants in your area, but what about the ones that don't get as much attention? In small towns all across Montana, there are great little hole-in-the-wall restaurants and cafes that may not be on your radar.
The Best Places in Montana For Life-Changing Meals
Have you ever eaten a meal that you constantly tell other people about or brings a smile to your face? I can name a few, but is there a place like that in Montana?. Sometimes food can not only take care of hunger but change your life. Whether that is a meal that has been a family recipe for years or a meal you had at a restaurant, it makes an impression on you.
Planning To Move To Montana? Check Out These 5 Winters First
With people constantly moving to Montana for the scenery, I decided to take this opportunity to help out-of-staters understand the reality of Montana winters—just so they are aware of what they are getting themselves into. Montana has some brutal winters, and these are the top 5 that made history....
The 4 Kinds of Subaru Owners You’ll Find in Montana
Last weekend I did the maybe the most Montana thing I've ever done— I bought a Subaru. Everyone who's been here knows Montanans love Subarus, but what people don't know is that if you buy one here, you get initiated into a secret society. Well, it was a secret society, but I'm telling everyone about it because I needed something to write about today.
Eww. Can You Marry Your Cousin in Montana?
No offense to any of my southern friends, but when I think of kissing cousins I automatically think of places like Kentucky. The stereotype is probably undeserved. It’s estimated that 10% of the population worldwide are married to their first cousin. Not my cup of tea, but if we’re honest... most of us probably grew up with cousins as our best friends or playmates. I suppose it’s plausible to fall in love with your cousin as an adult, and the heart wants what the heart wants, right?
Joe Sample, Montana television visionary and philanthropist, dies at 99
A long-time Billings resident and founder of the Montana Television Network, Joe Sample, passed away at last week at the age of 99.
Is This Popular Montana Vacation Destination In Trouble?
2021 was a record year for Yellowstone National Park with almost 4.5 million people visiting the popular destination. Of course, this is big business for several Montana towns that rely on tourism to make a living and feed their families. So hopes were high in 2022, especially with the park...
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Why ‘Horse Gals’ Are Their Own Special Breed in Montana, According to Mark Wilson
Earlier this morning Paul and I were talking about some of the things going on in town this week and happened to mention NILE. A few minutes later we got a call from someone I put in their own category. I call them "Horse Gals". And this special breed of...
What One Word Will Annoy a Montanan? Here are the Top 20 Answers
Growing up in Montana, it is hard to imagine living elsewhere. Sure, some people think the grass is greener in a bigger city or another state. But, I have always noticed that Montana tends to have a "long umbilical cord." Some Montanans may roam elsewhere, but they always seem to gravitate back home. Until you get outside of Montana, you never really hear our slight accent. Or never really noticed our way of saying specific phrases or words. And when you hear someone point out your Montana accent or word choice, you are taken back slightly.
Could a Beloved Montana Food Be Changed By Science Going Too Far?
Plant-based proteins are nothing new and are extremely popular in many locations. However, here in Montana, there has been a lot of objection to the idea of plant-based proteins because it isn't the real deal. If you were to ask the average Montanan whether they would prefer a 100% beef burger or a 100% plant-based burger that looks like beef, they'd likely choose the real beef. With a new plant-based protein program in Europe starting to take root, the question to Montanans now becomes this: Has science gone too far?
The Great Montana “ShakeOut” is Happening Thursday 10/20 10:20a
The Great Montana “ShakeOut” Is Happening Thursday, October 20th, and you are encouraged to take one minute at 10:20 a.m to practice an earthquake drill. Your eyes just glazed over? The world's most destructive tremors last mere seconds, and guess what? You live in Montana! We have a lot of them, some very recent and some historic ones that moved mountains.
What Experts Predict for Montana Home Prices
Home prices in Montana have skyrocketed since 2019, and it's no wonder, because according to a national relocation tech company called moveBuddha in 2020 and 2021, Montana was the #1 state for new residents. This year we're still the #4 state for inflow, and people moving to Montana has been twice as likely as people moving out. Though interest rates are the highest they've been since mid-2008, that has yet to have an impact on Montana home prices. According to the real-estate company Windermere's Q2 2022 report, the median list price rose in every Montana county compared to Q1, except for Gallatin. As of 10/19/2022, Windermere has yet to release their report for Q3.
The 10 Most Common Things Found In A Montana Home
There's a point of pride that comes with living in the Treasure State. We've written about it so many times our fingerprints look more like an outline of the state more than a nice swirly pattern. What items make a Montana home truly Montanan? If you ask 100 people you're likely to get 100 different answers, and that's exactly what we did.
The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Montana Is Where? No Way
Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You've gotta start the day off right—right?. I don't usually wake up early enough for breakfast, but when I do, I typically like to eat something delicious and easy. What does that mean? I tend to order a breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect dish: bread, meat, potatoes, eggs, and cheese all stacked on each other? I love it.
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1