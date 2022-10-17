ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

cbs17

Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount K-9 dies from ‘sudden illness’, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police department announced on Thursday night that one of their K-9s passed away. Police said K-9 Remy died from the effects of a sudden illness. Remy joined the department in 2018 and was assigned to three handlers during his tenure. Remy...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man arrested with over 330 grams of weed, police say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man last Saturday for possessing numerous drugs, the Hope Mills Police Department announced on Monday. Last Saturday, police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Leigon and Elk roads in Hope Mills. Police said the driver was asleep at the wheel, with the vehicle still in drive at the intersection.
HOPE MILLS, NC
WITN

SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot this afternoon as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County sheriff. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3:00 p.m. for a trespassing call. The sheriff said...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home

ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
ZEBULON, NC
cbs17

Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, of Raeford, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Beaufort man facing drug charges following traffic stop

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — On Wednesday, Craven County deputies searched a vehicle after a traffic stop at Hyman Chapel Church on N.C. 101 Highway in Craven County. During the search, deputies retrieved 18 grams of methamphetamine and schedule VI-controlled substance. The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Michael Patrick Oneil of Tuttles Grove Road in […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Gang member shot 63-year-old woman while they were both driving in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon who is a gang member was arrested after he shot a 63-year-old woman driving her car while he was also driving in Rocky Mount, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, Rocky Mount Police said in a news release.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

One dead, one injured in Fayetteville shooting and crash

A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a passenger died. A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a passenger died. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Teenager shot, taken to hospital, condition unknown

WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — A 16-year-old teenager was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital after police said he was shot in the leg. Police said it happened Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in the 700 block of N. Market Street. There is no update on the victim's condition. The Washington...
WASHINGTON, NC
WRAL

Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after gunshots fired into home near Fayetteville

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured when gunshots were fired into a home in a neighborhood near Fayetteville over the weekend, officials said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 2600 block of Carolina Drive, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

