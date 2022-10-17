Read full article on original website
Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
Chicago police SWAT unit responds to Edgewater apartment complex; 1 in custody
Chicago police said the incident has been going on for hours, and residents are asked to stay away.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
theeastcountygazette.com
87-Year-Old Chicago Woman Fatally Shot in Wheelchair After Attack
An 87-year-old Chicago woman was discovered dead in her apartment at a senior living community. According to authorities, she died as a result of an attack. Mae Brown, who passed away over the weekend, had many assault-related injuries, said the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The investigation concluded that her death was a homicide.
Chicago shooting caught on ambulance dashcam video near Jackson Park
You can see two men hanging out the window of a vehicle as they fired off at least five shots.
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
CPD release video, photos of suspect in West Rogers Park attempted robbery that killed grandfather
Police have released surveillance images and video of the suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting that killed Salim Khamo.
Shots fired after Skokie homeowner confronts would-be car thief in garage, police say
The homeowner heard a vehicle in their attached garage being started and went to investigate, where he found someone sitting in the driver's seat.
NBC Chicago
As Brazen Chicago Carjackings Continue, Cook County Sheriff to Announce ‘Anti-Carjacking' Initiative
After several recent and brazen carjackings in Chicago — including one incident captured on video that took place in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway — the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Thursday is expected to announce an "anti-carjacking initiative" meant to crackdown on the crimes. According...
fox32chicago.com
Bond set for Chicago man accused of stealing police officer's personal vehicle
WHEATON, Ill. - A Chicago man charged with stealing an Addison police officer's personal vehicle was ordered held on $500,000 bail Thursday. Jerome Fears, 20 of Bronzeville, was charged with 10 felony counts related to the alleged incident last month, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash that sent pick-up truck flying off overpass
CHICAGO -- Bail was set at $75,000 Wednesday for a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence at the time of a deadly crash last spring on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Bridgeport. Brandon Lagunas faces a felony count of aggravated DUI causing death, as well as multiple lesser...
fox32chicago.com
Two couples robbed at gunpoint minutes apart on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Four people were robbed at gunpoint less than an hour apart Tuesday night on Chicago's Near West Side. The first robbery happened around 9:23 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said. A 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were walking outside when two gunmen...
Chicago police helicopter helps track down carjackers after string of armed robberies
The ongoing effort to combat carjacking led to a busy night for the Chicago Police Department's Hijacking Task Force.
Chicago shooting: Teen boy shot, critically hurt in West Garfield Park, police say
The 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times near a West Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
Skokie stores on Touhy Avenue hit by multiple burglaries
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Skokie are trying to identify four suspects who went to a lot of effort for two cold drinks overnight.That's because they caused a lot of damage by shattering the front window with a brick.Police said it appears they went to the back of a Mobil gas station on Touhy to steal cigarettes.They couldn't get past the checkout counter, so they took two pops and left.About ten blocks from there, in the 6100 block of West Touhy there was more broken glass as thieves hit a smoke shop.Surveillance cameras captured the moment. The suspects threw something through the window and ran into the store.They got away with a safe. It's not known how much money was inside.It's also not known if the two burglaries are related.
New initiative allows Cook County Sheriff's Office to track vehicles if stolen | How to register
The sheriff's office is trying to combat carjacking, and they've added a new way that could potentially track your car faster.
‘It’s unacceptable’: Couple celebrating birthday targeted in West Loop armed robbery spree
The robbers made off with the victim's Louis Vuitton purse, her wallet, and the male victim's cash.
wjol.com
Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police
On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
