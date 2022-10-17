ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

87-Year-Old Chicago Woman Fatally Shot in Wheelchair After Attack

An 87-year-old Chicago woman was discovered dead in her apartment at a senior living community. According to authorities, she died as a result of an attack. Mae Brown, who passed away over the weekend, had many assault-related injuries, said the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The investigation concluded that her death was a homicide.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday

CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bond set for Chicago man accused of stealing police officer's personal vehicle

WHEATON, Ill. - A Chicago man charged with stealing an Addison police officer's personal vehicle was ordered held on $500,000 bail Thursday. Jerome Fears, 20 of Bronzeville, was charged with 10 felony counts related to the alleged incident last month, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
ADDISON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two couples robbed at gunpoint minutes apart on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Four people were robbed at gunpoint less than an hour apart Tuesday night on Chicago's Near West Side. The first robbery happened around 9:23 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said. A 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were walking outside when two gunmen...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Skokie stores on Touhy Avenue hit by multiple burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Skokie are trying to identify four suspects who went to a lot of effort for two cold drinks overnight.That's because they caused a lot of damage by shattering the front window with a brick.Police said it appears they went to the back of a Mobil gas station on Touhy to steal cigarettes.They couldn't get past the checkout counter, so they took two pops and left.About ten blocks from there, in the 6100 block of West Touhy there was more broken glass as thieves hit a smoke shop.Surveillance cameras captured the moment. The suspects threw something through the window and ran into the store.They got away with a safe. It's not known how much money was inside.It's also not known if the two burglaries are related.
SKOKIE, IL
wjol.com

Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police

On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy