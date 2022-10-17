ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scary Mommy

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

A Christmas Story Christmas release date, first look, and more

Anyone who celebrates the holiday season knows the 1983 film, A Christmas Story! The movie has become a staple in households and a tradition to watch each year. Now, an exciting sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming our way very soon!. The production was written by executive producer Nick...
Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy