Read full article on original website
Related
The 5 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of All Time, According to Viewers
New Hallmark Christmas movies are great, but nothing beats the classics. Take a look at five of the most popular ones that air each year on the network.
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
A Christmas Story Christmas release date, first look, and more
Anyone who celebrates the holiday season knows the 1983 film, A Christmas Story! The movie has become a staple in households and a tradition to watch each year. Now, an exciting sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming our way very soon!. The production was written by executive producer Nick...
The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here
It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
Jasmine Guy Reveals Lisa Bonet Was Disrespected On Set By ‘A Different World’ Producers
"I said you disrespect her in front of the audience and in front of me, you're disrespecting me too!"
survivornet.com
Brave Actor Val Kilmer, 62, Fights Throat Cancer And Scores A $1.4 Billion Success With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Throat cancer survivor and actor Val Kilmer is thriving after “Top Gun: Maverick” made $1.453 billion at the global box office this summer and became the highest-grossing film of this year. The film is set to remain in theaters and is available for purchase on digital platforms such...
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life
With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer
The long wait for the fifth season of Yellowstone is nearly at an end and fans can… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer appeared first on Outsider.
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Explained Why Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Never Got Married
'Gunsmoke' characters Marshal Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty shared a lot of chemistry. Here's what James Arness had to say about why they never got married.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?
For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
Scary Mommy
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 1