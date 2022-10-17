Chelsea could face the prospect of losing midfield duo Jorginho and N’Golo Kante in the Summer of 2023 as discussions over contract extensions for both players have hit a stumbling block according to Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard. The duo have been vital squad members since their respective arrivals at Stamford Bridge, however, the West London club may need to prepare for life without them if extensions cannot be agreed beyond their current deals, which both expire at the end of the 2022/23 season.

1 DAY AGO