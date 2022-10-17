Over-the-counter hearing aids now available at pharmacies

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hearing aids are now available for purchase with no prescription needed. Consumers can buy these over-the-counter devices without having to see a doctor or hearing professional ahead of time.

As of Monday, select pharmacies all over the U.S. began selling over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online.

This shift comes after a recent FDA rule change, which in August gave the “okay” for the devices to be sold in retail stores.

While some believe this is a “game-changer” for those who experience hearing loss, others think it’s best to include a doctor in hearing impairment needs.

“Some people it’ll probably work for, but some people it doesn’t,” said Ron Marlow of Springfield. “That’s why the best thing to do is get checked out.”

Sandy O’Dea of Feeding Hills told 22News, “If you have a hearing deficiency, a doctor should be the one who would recommends the type of hearing aid you need. I realize it’s cheaper buying over-the-counter, but I don’t know if that’s helpful for your hearing.”

These retail hearing aids are suitable for adults 18 and older who experience mild to moderate hearing impairment. The over-the-counter devices are not suitable for children or those who experience severe hearing loss.

