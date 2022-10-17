Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Mills, Pingree speak at Lincoln County Dems rally
More than 200 people turned out Saturday, Oct. 15 at a campaign rally hosted by the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) that featured Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Chellie Pingree (D, ME-1). The Rally for Democracy: A Get Out The Vote Party, held at the American Legion Post 42 in...
Oct. 19 update: Midcoast adds 36 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Maine home sales ease in September; prices up 3.13%
AUGUSTA — Home prices may be stabilizing, according to the Maine Association of Realtors. Sales remain strong; Maine Listings today reported a median sales price (MSP) of $330,000 for the 1,890 single-family existing homes sold in September. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less. Comparing September 2022 to September 2021, sales did ease 8.56, through demand for homes resulted in a price increase of 3.13 percent.
BRHS freshmen clear paths for community
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Boothbay Region High School freshmen class had a day of community service. The students spent their day hiking and clearing the Boothbay Region Land Trust’s wonderful, public preserves. The students were separated into four groups according to their homeroom. Group one – led by...
Interact is back at BRHS!
Interact is back in swing at Boothbay Region High School. The students had their second meeting on Oct. 18 and elected the following officers: seniors Ryan Clark - president, Rachel Barter - vice president, Sydney Blake - treasurer, Grace Campbell - social chair, and junior, Susie Edwards - secretary. Rachel...
Deck Bar & Grill – LAST NIGHT OPEN — Thursday, Oct. 20th from 4pm-8pm!!
Just off Boothbay Harbor’s beaten path sits Linekin Bay Resort’s premier waterfront restaurant, The Deck Bar & Grill. We focus on Maine’s traditions, from preserving our wooded water view cabins to the fresh local flavors you taste in our food. We provide the best of what this region has to offer with creative, healthy and traditional Maine dishes.
Rhonda P. Belgard
Rhonda P. Belgard, 55, passed away peacefully at her home in Boothbay with her husband by her side. Rhonda was born in Boothbay Harbor on May 29, 1967 to Fidele and Janet (Pinkham) Peters. Rhonda attended local schools. Rhonda married Harold Belgard in 1999. He was the love of her...
Thistle Inn to re-open for dining in March
Locals and visitors alike will be glad to learn Thistle Inn, which closed in June, will re-open next March when WAVES owners Jenny Chen and Ian Ronan take over the restaurant at 55 Oak St. with Chen as business owner and Ronan as head chef. Next April, Florin Iuga, who...
Spooky Story Swap on Saturday and “River Spirits”
We hope to see and hear you on Saturday night at our first annual Spooky Story Swap at Pedego Electric Bikes Boothbay Harbor. Share your eerie experience and enjoy some light refreshments and Pedego giveaways. This event is free with limited seating. Please register here so we can get a headcount.
Spooky Story Swap this Saturday and “Underwater Apparition”
Our time is drawing near...the Spooky Story Swap is this Saturday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Pedego Electric Bikes Boothbay Harbor. This is a free event and seating is limited. We’re asking you to register here so we have a headcount. See you there...if you dare!. This next ghost story...
