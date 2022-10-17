Georgia Democrats are calling on some of their uber-famous friends to stump for them this week as the field tightens in two high-stakes midterm races. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is hosting Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda on Wednesday at an event to attract more Latino voters, while gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D-GA) will be hosting a virtual event Thursday with talk show queen and media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey also headlined two rallies for Abrams in Marietta, Georgia, and Decatur, Georgia, during the 2018 election cycle, in which Abrams narrowly lost to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA).

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO