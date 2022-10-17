Read full article on original website
Related
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Republican police chief cuts ad endorsing Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Republican Police Chief Chris Jenkins is throwing his support behind Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad as the Virginia Democrat faces a heated race against GOP nominee Yesli Vega to represent the state’s 7th Congressional District. In the 30-second clip, the Culpeper police chief takes aim at Vega,...
Washington Examiner
Arizona governor bucks Biden order to remove shipping container border wall
The governor of Arizona will not concede immediately to the Biden administration over an order to remove shipping containers stacked along the U.S-Mexico border and signaled a looming fight against Washington. A spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) told the Washington Examiner Tuesday afternoon that the state is carefully considering...
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
Washington Examiner
Five takeaways from Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, clashed during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theater in Oklahoma City. In a zany event that began with softball questions on hobbies, was plagued with online livestream glitches, and featured a live audience...
Washington Examiner
Greg Abbott to skip Trump rally in Texas for out-of-state fundraiser
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) will not attend a rally held by former President Donald Trump near Corpus Christi, Texas, this weekend, the governor told the Washington Examiner Tuesday morning. Trump is slated to visit southeastern Texas Saturday evening for a campaign rally two days ahead of the start of early...
Washington Examiner
Fetterman uses PA county sheriff to spread misinformation about crime in campaign ad
For a political party that was so adamant about the importance of truth when Donald Trump was president, Democrats seem to have no problem spreading misinformation when it comes to advancing their political careers. That's the tactic John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in Pennsylvania's Senate race, used in a recent...
Washington Examiner
Republicans shout ‘hypocrisy’ as NYC debuts tent city to house immigrants
The debut of a tent city meant to house immigrants in New York City was met with disdain from Republicans who accused Democrats of "hypocrisy" for housing people in a way they previously decried. Republicans in Congress railed against Democrats on Wednesday as New York City officials opened the doors...
Washington Examiner
Arizona tells Biden it won't tear down its border wall
The Biden administration is privately pushing Arizona leaders to take down its temporary wall along the Mexican border with the promise that the federal government will install a new temporary barrier sometime in 2023, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s spokesman told the...
Washington Examiner
Former Michigan House speaker under investigation for criminal operation: Report
Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) is reportedly facing a sprawling investigation for an alleged "criminal enterprise." The investigation was opened in January and involves alleged embezzlement, campaign finance violations, bribery, tax evasion, misconduct in office, and possession of controlled substances, according to affidavits obtained by Detroit News. Chatfield has denied the allegations.
Washington Examiner
Democrats' voter suppression myth exposed again as Georgians set a turnout record
It was already clear after Georgia's primary election set new turnout records this spring, but it bears repeating once again: Democrats don't tell the truth about voting rights. Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams (D) and a variety of other Peach State Democrats got their entire national party worked up over Georgia's...
Washington Examiner
Biden keeps focus on abortion as Dobbs shows signs of fizzling as voter priority
President Joe Biden will amplify what Republican majorities in Congress could mean for abortion access as the economy cements itself as a top voter concern three weeks before Election Day. Biden underscoring abortion access during a Democratic National Committee-hosted political event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday conflicts with party strategists...
Washington Examiner
Ohio judge removed after being accused of 100-plus instances of misconduct
An Ohio judge was suspended indefinitely from her position on Tuesday after being accused of over 100 instances of misconduct, including lying and wrongfully waiving fines for defendants. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 5-2 to suspend Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, over "unprecedented" behavior demonstrating a severe "abuse" of power....
Washington Examiner
Sorry, Charlie Crist, Democrats are not allowed to talk about bodily autonomy anymore
Florida Republican-turned-independent-turned-Democrat-turned-perennial-candidate Charlie Crist believes that your body is your own. Nobody can tell you what to do with it, he says — unless it’s something he wants to force you to do to your body. The COVID vaccines saved thousands of lives and prevented many more hospitalizations....
Washington Examiner
Hollywood heavy hitters stump for Abrams and Warnock
Georgia Democrats are calling on some of their uber-famous friends to stump for them this week as the field tightens in two high-stakes midterm races. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is hosting Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda on Wednesday at an event to attract more Latino voters, while gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D-GA) will be hosting a virtual event Thursday with talk show queen and media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey also headlined two rallies for Abrams in Marietta, Georgia, and Decatur, Georgia, during the 2018 election cycle, in which Abrams narrowly lost to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA).
Washington Examiner
Justice Department receives report of voter intimidation at Arizona drop box
An allegation that a voter was intimidated while dropping off their ballot at a drop box in Mesa, Arizona, as early voting is underway in the Grand Canyon State became the focus of a referral to the Justice Department. The Arizona secretary of state's office received a report alleging the...
Washington Examiner
Judge dismisses Republican states' challenge to block student loan forgiveness plan
A federal judge in Missouri declined to take up a lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states that sought to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan, though GOP state Attorney General Derek Schmidt plans to appeal. U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey, an appointee of former President George W....
Washington Examiner
Another business flees San Francisco crime
Yet another business is packing up and leaving San Francisco as crime continues to scare away business owners and residents alike. Cotopaxi is shuttering its San Francisco location less than a year after it opened. CEO Davis Smith said the company was robbed less than a week after it opened, with windows smashed and “thousands of dollars of product” being stolen. “Our store is hit by organized theft rings several times per week,” Smith said. “The city has recently announced a reduction of police presence in this neighborhood, despite mass-scale crime.”
Washington Examiner
'Clown': Charlie Crist previews plan of attack ahead of DeSantis debate
JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Charlie Crist (D-FL) provided a glimpse of his plan of attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) before they go head to head next week in their only debate before Election Day. The former governor and congressman ripped DeSantis for not supporting abortion access or addressing the...
Comments / 0