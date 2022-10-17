ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Washington Examiner

Arizona governor bucks Biden order to remove shipping container border wall

The governor of Arizona will not concede immediately to the Biden administration over an order to remove shipping containers stacked along the U.S-Mexico border and signaled a looming fight against Washington. A spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) told the Washington Examiner Tuesday afternoon that the state is carefully considering...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Greg Abbott to skip Trump rally in Texas for out-of-state fundraiser

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) will not attend a rally held by former President Donald Trump near Corpus Christi, Texas, this weekend, the governor told the Washington Examiner Tuesday morning. Trump is slated to visit southeastern Texas Saturday evening for a campaign rally two days ahead of the start of early...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona tells Biden it won't tear down its border wall

The Biden administration is privately pushing Arizona leaders to take down its temporary wall along the Mexican border with the promise that the federal government will install a new temporary barrier sometime in 2023, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s spokesman told the...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Former Michigan House speaker under investigation for criminal operation: Report

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) is reportedly facing a sprawling investigation for an alleged "criminal enterprise." The investigation was opened in January and involves alleged embezzlement, campaign finance violations, bribery, tax evasion, misconduct in office, and possession of controlled substances, according to affidavits obtained by Detroit News. Chatfield has denied the allegations.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden keeps focus on abortion as Dobbs shows signs of fizzling as voter priority

President Joe Biden will amplify what Republican majorities in Congress could mean for abortion access as the economy cements itself as a top voter concern three weeks before Election Day. Biden underscoring abortion access during a Democratic National Committee-hosted political event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday conflicts with party strategists...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ohio judge removed after being accused of 100-plus instances of misconduct

An Ohio judge was suspended indefinitely from her position on Tuesday after being accused of over 100 instances of misconduct, including lying and wrongfully waiving fines for defendants. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 5-2 to suspend Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, over "unprecedented" behavior demonstrating a severe "abuse" of power....
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Hollywood heavy hitters stump for Abrams and Warnock

Georgia Democrats are calling on some of their uber-famous friends to stump for them this week as the field tightens in two high-stakes midterm races. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is hosting Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda on Wednesday at an event to attract more Latino voters, while gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D-GA) will be hosting a virtual event Thursday with talk show queen and media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey also headlined two rallies for Abrams in Marietta, Georgia, and Decatur, Georgia, during the 2018 election cycle, in which Abrams narrowly lost to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA).
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Another business flees San Francisco crime

Yet another business is packing up and leaving San Francisco as crime continues to scare away business owners and residents alike. Cotopaxi is shuttering its San Francisco location less than a year after it opened. CEO Davis Smith said the company was robbed less than a week after it opened, with windows smashed and “thousands of dollars of product” being stolen. “Our store is hit by organized theft rings several times per week,” Smith said. “The city has recently announced a reduction of police presence in this neighborhood, despite mass-scale crime.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

'Clown': Charlie Crist previews plan of attack ahead of DeSantis debate

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Charlie Crist (D-FL) provided a glimpse of his plan of attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) before they go head to head next week in their only debate before Election Day. The former governor and congressman ripped DeSantis for not supporting abortion access or addressing the...
FLORIDA STATE

