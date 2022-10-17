ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Joel Eisenberg

Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening

Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
Greyson F

Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant

Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.

A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Iconic Restaurant Forced to Close

A local favorite restaurant is being forced to close.Chad Montano/Unsplash. Many restaurants are still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even those establishments that did make it out of the forced closures have experienced prolonged issues from losing most, if not all of their revenue for months on end. Restaurants continue to close their doors for good due to the impact, despite doing whatever they could to tread water and try to survive. And now, another popular and award-winning restaurant is closing its doors forever, all in part of the lasting effects of the pandemic.
TUCSON, AZ
WKMI

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
RICHMOND, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI

