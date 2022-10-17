Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
East Moline police investigate shooting near Avenue of the Cities
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a busy area of the Avenue of the Cities Wednesday night. Around 8:49 p.m., East Moline police responded to the 800 block of Avenue of the Cities after receiving numerous shots fired calls. Officers found a crime scene in the area of McDonald's and Leisure Time, where they found at least two vehicles struck by gunfire.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Deadhead Plant Ranch burglarized overnight Sunday
GALESBURG — At 9:07 a.m. Monday, multiple items were reported from Deadhead Plant Ranch, 400 W. Carl Sandburg Drive. The owners told police that upon arriving at work they found that three sets of tent ratchet straps, a toolbox, and tools including scissors and knives were gone. Security footage suggested the theft possibly took place around 2 a.m.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police ask for help identifying person who robbed, assaulted woman
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are asking for help identifying a person they say attempted to take a woman’s purse at Aldi. According to police, around 8 p.m. Oct. 11, a person pushed a woman down and tried to take her purse while she was walking to her vehicle at Aldi, 4211 Avenue of the Cities.
KWQC
Davenport police investigate after shooting Wednesday morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police are investigating after they say a man was shot Wednesday morning. Davenport police responded around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue to a report of a shooting inside a residence, according to a media release. Officer found a 40-year-old man...
Man critically wounded in Davenport shooting early Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — An early Wednesday shooting in Davenport left a 40-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. Davenport police responded to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue around 1:58 a.m., on Wednesday morning. Officers found the man suffering from a life-threatening wound. He was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police on attempted murder charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Nessiah Clark, 20, is wanted by Davenport police for the attempted murder of Delmont Thomas on August 24. He has the additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and assault while participating in a felony.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport Police Department responds to shots fired in a QC residence
The Davenport Police Department was called to a residence regarding reports of a shooting inside a residence. On Wednesday, October 19 at approximately 1:58 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of N. Linwood Ave. Upon arrival, responding officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, He was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
KCJJ
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication. A Des Moines man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly was found undressing himself outside an Iowa City residence. Police were called to the area of Rohret Road and Maier Road Monday just before 3:30pm on...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing man in fast food drive thru
An Iowa City man has been arrested after allegedly committing an assault and robbery at a McDonald’s drive thru. According to police, the victim was at the Mormon Trek McDonald’s at approximately 7:50 pm on October 13th ordering food. 27-year-old Marlon Morales of Highway 1 West approached the vehicle on foot, and reportedly punched the driver in the face multiple times through the open car window. Morales then allegedly grabbed the man’s cellphone and fled the area. He also reportedly threw the stolen phone to the ground, breaking it.
ourquadcities.com
25-year-old man killed in Rock Island shooting
A 25-year-old man died as a result of a shooting in Rock Island Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. At approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Officers located a 25-year-old man with a serious but was believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th ½ Avenue, police said Monday.
ourquadcities.com
Police accuse suspect of having meth, needles, in hotel parking lot
A 44-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance after police accuse him and a co-defendant of having meth and other drugs in a Bettendorf hotel parking lot. Nicholas Hayes faces three charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent, court records say. Shorty...
2 Bettendorf police cruisers struck by passing vehicle, 1 totaled
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two Bettendorf police cruisers were crashed into by a passing vehicle on Sunday, according to the Bettendorf PD's Facebook page. Around 12:30 a.m., two Bettendorf police officers parked their vehicles in the right lane of the roadway in the 500 block of River Drive with emergency lights on while conducting a routine traffic stop. A passing vehicle failed to change lanes or reduce their speed before striking the rear of one of the squad cars. The police car that was struck then crashed into the other one.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear served warrant
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County had his warrant served Monday, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Jovanis Robinson, 34, was wanted for failing to appear in court on a charge of armed violence.
aledotimesrecord.com
Arrest made after garage fire Thursday night on North Chambers Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A woman was arrested on multiple charges following a garage fire Thursday night. At 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a garage fire behind a residence at 357 North Chambers St. While the Galesburg Fire Department put out the fire, a woman was found lying on the ground nearby. She appeared uninjured, highly intoxicated, and she was covered in soot.
KWQC
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal East Moline crash
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges filed in connection with a crash that left two people dead earlier this month. Tonya E. Franks, 53, entered her plea after waiving her right to a preliminary hearing. During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears testimony to determine whether enough probable cause exists to move the case forward.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested for multiple thefts
An Iowa City man has been arrested after committing a string of thefts over the past week. 36-year-old Donnie Reed of Sylvan Glen Court is allegedly observed on video footage taking a bottle of bourbon from the Mormon Trek DeliMart around 1:15am this past Friday, then returning a few hours later to steal two $30 lottery tickets.
KWQC
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave after police say he forced his way into the home of a woman who has an order of protection against him. Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable...
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle fire around Zoller Bros-Independent Malting Co. in Davenport
Emergency crews are battling a fire around Zoller Bros-Independent Malting Co., located at 3rd St. and Wilkes Ave. in Davenport. OurQuadCities.com had a reporter on the scene, and smoke appeared to be coming from behind the Zoller building. We will keep you updated as more information comes in.
kciiradio.com
Homeless Man Charged With 1st Degree Harassment in Louisa County
On Saturday, October 15, at approximately 3:55 p.m. Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a harassment call from a residence in Elrick Junction. A male caller was leaving voicemails threatening to kill and harm those inside. Shorty after law enforcement arrived at the residence, the caller, 37-year-old Jacob Strause...
Iowa police accuse woman, co-defendant, of multiple thefts from Walmart
A 40-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole multiple times from a Walmart with the help of another person.
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0