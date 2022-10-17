ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City hopes to starve rats with trash plan

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmGAq_0icdftYc00


P roposed rules for New York City's trash aim to clean up streets and combat the city's rat infestation by cutting down on the animals' food supply.

Beginning on April 1, 2023, New York City residents would be allowed to place their trash bags on the side of the road at 8 p.m., Mayor Eric Adams (D) and the New York City Department of Sanitation announced Monday. The city currently allows people to place their trash on roadsides after 4 p.m., which lets the trash sit on the roadside for possibly over 14 hours, according to a press release.

"Bags of trash sitting on the curb for hours have hurt our city's recovery for too long and is one of the most indelible images of New York, but, today, we're saying enough is enough by making a generations-overdue change that will have a real impact on the cleanliness of our streets," Adams said. "By drastically reducing the amount of time that black bags can sit on our curb, we're not just catching up with other cities but surpassing them and leading the nation again. This announcement will keep our streets clean, it will discourage rats from running their own version of Open Restaurants, and it will mean no more tripping over black garbage bags at rush hour. We're not going to let New Yorkers be plagued by rats — we're going to keep our city squeaky clean."

GATES FOUNDATION PLEDGES $1.2B TO ERADICATE POLIO GLOBALLY

Richard Drew/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman walks by bags of uncollected trash on New York's Upper West Side, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011. New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new plan on Monday, Oct. 17 to delay the time when residents can place trash onto the sidewalks. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)


Under the proposed rules, if residents place their trash in a secure container for it to be picked up, they can place their trash outside after 6 p.m. Additionally, if a building has nine or more residential units, the property owner can ask DSNY for a 4-7 a.m. window for residents to place their trash outside, though the property owner will have to ask the department during the month of January in order for it to design its routes in time for April 1.

Businesses will also not be allowed to place trash at the side of the road until 8 p.m. under the proposed rules. Alternatively, businesses could place their trash outside in a secure container one hour before they close.

"The time to do this was really in the 1970s when the city banned residential incinerators and created the modern black bag regime, but the second-best time is right now, when our city's recovery hangs in the balance," said DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch. "New Yorkers want the streets cleaned up, and seeing the bags for a few hours a day instead of more than half the day will make a huge, huge difference."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

DSNY is also collecting more trash during the midnight shift than it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic , which has decreased the amount of time that trash waits for pickup. The department's overnight collection makes up roughly 25% of all of its collection operations, equating to roughly 5 million pounds per night, according to the press release.

The proposed rules are subject to public comment under the City Administrative Procedure Act, and the comment period will be open until Nov. 10. Then, a public hearing on the rules will be held on Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’

Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Shooting of woman in East New York may have been landlord-tenant dispute

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman is hospitalized and barely hanging on after she was shot outside her apartment over the weekend. Investigators believe the shooting possibly stemmed from a landlord-tenant dispute, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday. Stephanie Cobb is facing the hardest decision a mother could make. "We have to make a family decision to take her off of life support because they say she's gonna never recover. She will never wake up," said Cobb. Danielle Parker, Cobb's daughter, was shot in the neck Sunday outside her family's apartment on Dumont Avenue in East New York.It happened as the family was finishing dinner. "It's crazy. She...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Father-and-Son Owners of Orange County Car Dealership Sentenced for Fraud

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that SAAED MOSLEM and his father MEHDI MOSLEM were sentenced today to 96 months in prison and 40 months in prison, respectively, for defrauding their lenders and the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”). The defendants were previously found guilty of multiple offenses following a two-and-a-half-week jury trial in June 2021. U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel imposed the sentence in White Plains federal court.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Heavy Luggage: Ringleader Gets 10 Years For Smuggling 330 Pounds Of Coke Into Teterboro Airport

A Puerto Rican resident who coordinated a private shipment of more than 300 pounds of cocaine into Teterboro Airport is headed to federal prison for a mandatory 10 years. Mariano Enrique Arroyo Perez – also known as “Humilde” – took a deal from the government rather than risk a trial. He’ll have to serve out the entire plea-bargained term because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.
TETERBORO, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Shonda Rhimes snaps up $15M Connecticut mansion

Shonda Rhimes has closed on a sprawling mansion in Westport, Connecticut for a staggering $15.17 million, The Post can exclusively reveal. The “Grey’s Anatomy” creator purchased the 11-bedroom New England Colonial home from the married founders of the Melissa & Doug toy company, Doug and Melissa Bernstein, in a private sale, a local source said on Thursday.
WESTPORT, CT
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
247K+
Followers
71K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy