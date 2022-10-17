Read full article on original website
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
City of Rochester looks to sell two more parking garages
Rochester, N.Y. — The city is looking for buyers for two more of its parking garages, as it looks to sell off all city-owned parking garages. The city has issued requests for proposals (RFP) for the possible sales of the Court Street and Washington Square garages. It comes after...
RPD investigating a homicide on North Goodman Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday night on Keller and North Goodman Street. Police say around 9:30 p.m. they responded to 1000 block of North Goodman. Upon arrival officers found a man in his 30's suffering from trauma to the upper body. He...
Home to be torn down after fire on Jay Street Tuesday night
Rochester, N.Y. — Fire crews are cleaning up after a second alarm fire at a home Tuesday night. The Rochester Fire Department says the home had three apartments, two had residents inside. RFD says everyone made it out safely however due to the extensive damage the home will be...
Vacant home destroyed on Weaver St. after second fire
A house on Weaver St. in Rochester was destroyed after the second fire there in two days. The Rochester Fire Department arrived at the house late Tuesday night with a report of people trapped inside. The fire started at 20 Weaver Street and extended to 24 Weaver Street. Fire crews...
Woman hit by truck, killed crossing road in Genesee County
Alexander, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday. Deputies said Ruth McVay, 89, was crossing West Bethany Road in Alexander around 4 p.m. when she was hit by a southbound pickup truck that was coming over the hill. Investigators...
12-year-old boy critical after electrical shock
Rochester, N.Y. — A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after he received an electrical shock at a fenced-off RG&E substation. Firefighters responded to Suntru Street just after 2 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a possible electrocution. Crews found the boy inside the fence line, semi-conscious and...
Woman arrested for altercation at Unity Hospital
Greece, N.Y. — Greece Police Officers responded to Unity Hospital for the report of a disturbance just after noon on Thursday. The incident occurred in the maternity ward and involved several suspects, all known to one another. Police say the preliminary investigation revealed there was a physical altercation between...
'Trunk or Treat' returns to Frontier Field
Rochester, N.Y. — Creating a safe and fun Halloween environment for kids of all abilities in Rochester. Thursday, a "Trunk or Treat" event at Frontier Field that gave young ones a friendly, low-sensory environment to enjoy the Halloween experience. Nearly 500 kids took part, more than doubling the numbers...
Irondequoit Town Board member claims supervisor broke her wrist
Irondequoit, N.Y. — An Irondequoit Town Board member is accusing the town supervisor of breaking her wrist. Councilwoman Patrina Freeman said Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick became combative with her during a town board meeting Sept. 21. Freeman said she broke her wrist when Fitzpatrick slammed a door on her, and...
NYS DOT looking for plow drivers ahead of winter
Rush, N.Y. — It's mid-October now, but snowplows will be out on local roads before you know it. Winter weather is approaching, and the New York State Department of Transportation is already preparing trucks, filling salt piles and training new employees on plowing the roads safely and efficiently. The...
Monroe County announces proposed funds for elder support organization
Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County announced $800,000 in proposed funding for Lifespan of Greater Rochester, a non-profit that provides support services for older adults. The proposal is one of nearly 40 projects selected as part of Bring Monroe Back, the county's plan to utilize over $144 million in funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Public's assistance helps police catch shooting suspect
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said community assistance helped them identify and arrest a man wanted for a shooting on Dewey Avenue last month. A U.S. Marshals task force arrested Corey Willis, 45, Tuesday morning for the Sept. 9 shooting. Willis is charged with assault and two counts of criminal...
Groundbreaking held for Women's Hall of Fame renovations in Seneca Falls
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A historic groundbreaking at the birthplace of women's rights. LeChase Construction began the first step of the second phase of renovations Wednesday at the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls. A woman-led project team will work to transform the museum's second floor. "Construction...
Court upholds sentence for convicted 2003 Xerox gunman
Rochester, N.Y. — A U.S. appeals court affirmed the conviction and sentence Wednesday of the man sentenced for the 2003 armed robbery and fatal shooting at the Xerox Federal Credit Union in Webster. According to prosecutors, Richard Wilbern walked into the credit union Aug. 12, 2003 and told an...
Sunshine Cures Our Weather Headache
Rochester has been under a thick blanket of stratus clouds much of this week resulting in cooler temperatures. Less incoming energy from the sun prevents the ground from warming much. The result has been a week with high temperatures 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average. The persistent low pressure...
Defense rests in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — The defense rested and closing statements concluded Thursday morning in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Central School District principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students during his tenure as principal of Northwood Elementary School. Ashton's attorneys rested their case without calling any witnesses...
Final students testify in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Jurors heard the final student testimony Tuesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Northwood Elementary School Principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students. One minor testified Ashton touched his backside and told jurors he once told a teacher, "I don't like our principal. He's...
Spirit Airlines lands in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Travelers from Western New York now have a new option to get warmer destinations faster. Spirit Airlines is launching service at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, offering daily nonstop flights to Orlando starting Wednesday morning. "It's just in time for families from Rochester to...
Family, former coach react to guilty plea in Brittanee Drexel's murder
Rochester, N.Y. — Over the years, the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel has made headlines across the country. Still, Rochester was the place Brittanee called home, and her disappearance has had a lasting impact on the community. Brittanee's former soccer coach, Michael Slattery, who is also a family friend of...
