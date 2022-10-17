Read full article on original website
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
'It's very painful': Raleigh family mourns loss of loved one killed while working at recovery center
"She was a wife, a sister, a mother to four children, a cousin, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, and to everyone else -- a friend."
Triad mom runs for Raleigh mass shooting victim, slain mother
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been almost a week since five people were gunned down on a Raleigh greenway, among them avid runner and mother of three Susan Karnatz is now at the center of a viral running challenge. Runners across the world are using #RunForSue in her honor. Among...
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooting: James Thompson's celebration of life set for Thursday
A celebration of life will take place Thursday for James Thompson. He's the 16-year-old brother of the teenager who Raleigh police say carried out last week's mass shooting in east Raleigh. A celebration of life will take place Thursday for James Thompson. He's the 16-year-old brother of the teenager who...
'Somebody needs to be held accountable': No mass alerts sent out during Raleigh's active shooting
During the more than four-hour incident, police advised residents to remain indoors via Twitter, but some residents are questioning whether more could have been done.
WRAL
Former Raleigh officer gives insight on what report could reveal on mass shooting
A former Raleigh officer said we'll get a better idea as to what happened in the Hedingham mass shooting, however, the report is still in the very early stages. A former Raleigh officer said we'll get a better idea as to what happened in the Hedingham mass shooting, however, the report is still in the very early stages.
visitraleigh.com
Food and Drink Hidden Gems in the Raleigh Area
When it comes to food and drinks, the Raleigh area is home to some of the best-kept secret eateries dishing out and serving up some truly awesome experiences. Be sure to add these hidden gems to your travel list. Steve's Place. A blue-collar deli counter and hot dog joint, Steve's...
Raleigh mass shooting: Police release timeline of events
RALEIGH, N.C. — We're learning new details about the mass shooting that left five people dead in Raleigh. A new report from police came out Thursday. On Oct. 13, police were called around 5:30 p.m. to Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive, and Bay Harbor Drive when they said a 15-year-old boy shot two people in the streets of the Hedingham neighborhood, then went toward a walking trail, where he shot three more people and injured two others.
Late-night email from lottery leaves NC man sleepless — and lucky for rest of his life
“The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” the man said.
Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured
Officials are gathering for an 8:30 a.m. press conference Friday to share new details of the mass shooting that killed five and injured two in Raleigh on Thursday.
Shooting in Raleigh: City reviewing alert system after some Hedingham neighbors were left in the dark
RALEIGH, N.C. — The city of Raleigh says it's reviewing the response to last week's shooting, including how it handles communication with the public. Some WRAL viewers expressed concern that people weren’t notified about the active shooter situation as it was ongoing. Several residents of the Hedingham neighborhood...
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, of Raeford, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
WRAL
'I'm surprised I'm alive': Chancellor's wife describes near-death experience crossing street in downtown Raleigh
Susan Woodson was headed to the gym for a morning workout when she was hit by a truck that dragged her several feet down the road. Now she wants to create ways to help reduce the number of pedestrian crashes. Woodson is the wife of NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson.
spectrumlocalnews.com
The Devil’s Tramping Ground: Mysteries swirl around this barren spot in central N.C.
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The ground is barren in the center. Even the crabgrass struggles to grow. Legend says nothing can thrive on this patch in the woods of Chatham County. It’s been this way for generations. For hundreds of years. Forever, they say. This is the Devil’s...
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
WECT
‘She was not with us anymore’: Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Family, friends, neighbors and the community continue to mourn the five people who lost their lives and two people injured during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Tracey Howard is the husband of the late Nicole Connors, who was among the five people...
Raleigh erased a centerpiece of the Black community. Here’s a way to restore it.
Voting for Raleigh’s park bonds will help rebuild Chavis Park and mend a grave injustice. | Opinion
Raleigh mass shooting suspect's parents release a written statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of the teen gunman that murdered five people and injured two others in Raleigh's mass shooting spoke out, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Alan and Elise Thompson released a written statement:. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow." “Our son Austin inflicted...
WRAL
Celebration of life planned for 16-year-old brother of suspected shooter
A celebration of life is planned for James Thompson at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Trinity Baptist Church at 4815 Six Forks Road. His family said James enjoyed deep sea fishing and video games. A celebration of life is planned for James Thompson at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20...
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
Parents of teen suspect in Raleigh mass shooting issue first statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of a 15-year-old suspect accused of killing 5 people and hurting two others during a mass shooting in Raleigh last week have shared their first statement since the attack, Channel 9′s affiliate ABC 11 reported on Tuesday. Through an attorney, Alan and Elise...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
