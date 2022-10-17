ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgaw, NC

WECT

Veg-Out Festival to be held this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - VEG-OUT will host its Veg-Out Festival on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park at 10 Cowan St., Wilmington. Per the announcement, admission to the event is free. The festival will offer:. Vegan and vegetarian food. Yoga. Health and wellness speakers. Local...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pawz in Park comes to Wilmington’s Long Leaf Park Oct. 29

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A dog-gone good time awaits you Oct. 29 at the 9th annual Pawz in Park event at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington, NC. It’s a festival for pet-lovers, and their four-legged friends are welcome to join. Nearly 2 dozen vendors have signed up to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Official artwork unveiled for NC Azalea Festival

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC — The North Carolina Azalea Festival has unveiled the official artwork for this year’s event. The painting was displayed on Wednesday night at Bluewater Grill in Wrightsville Beach. The artist is Ana Brown of Wilmington. As well as being an artist, Brown raises awareness for...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Shrimp Festival returning to Sneads Ferry

SNEADS FERRY, NC (WWAY) — The Shrimp Festival is back in Sneads Ferry. The event is happening Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Friday and the Shrimparoo will be at the Community Center until 9:00 p.m. A talent show and other entertainment will be at the festival...
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island woman turns gourds into ghouls every Halloween

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Muriel Nelson has lived on Oak Island for 30 years and has been creating creatures out of gourds for as long as she can remember. The 91-year-old has turned imperfect pumpkins into ghosts using an old sheet, raccoons using a kid’s Halloween mask, and a coronavirus-themed ghoul named “Rona” with a wig and cherry tomatoes.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Burgaw Holiday Home Tour returning this December

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — It’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays. Tickets are currently on sale for the annual Burgaw Holiday Tour of Homes, which is set to return December 3rd. The event is scheduled to run from 3:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. “We will...
BURGAW, NC
WNCT

Onslow Oktoberfest returns to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a fun-filled German-based festival that’s back in Jacksonville this weekend. Onslow Oktoberfest returns Friday and Saturday. Live entertainment, brats and beer will highlight this community event with free admission. Dozens of local vendors will also participate. As part of the tradition of Onslow Oktoberfest, City of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Greek Festival Drive-Thru kicks off this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five months after the annual Greek Festival, a special edition Greek Festival Drive-Thru is making a comeback this weekend. The event will run from October 21st through October 23rd, serving up hot, fast and delicious food each day. Drive-thru hours are 11:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

18-month project bringing changes to Fort Fisher State Historic Site

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Major changes are coming to the landscape at Fort Fisher State Historic Site. Visitors can expect the changes to begin late this month as construction on a newly-expanded visitor center and underwater archaeology building gets underway. The site will remain open to visitors throughout...
KURE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Early voting underway in Cape Fear and across NC

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Early voting started Thursday in the Cape Fear and across the state, and runs through Saturday, November 5. Lines started early in Brunswick County at the early voting site at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. According to election workers, it’s been busy all morning,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tiny home construction continues in Wilmington for chronically homeless

WILMINGTON, NC (WWY)– A new 31-unit tiny home village is currently under construction to house the chronically homeless in Wilmington. Eden Village, which is the name of the project, builds relationships and communities for the homeless of Wilmington. The village that is under construction consists of tiny houses that...
WILMINGTON, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Sawyer Brown to perform in Elizabethtown

Dominating the charts in the late 80s and early 90s with hits like “Step That Step” and “Some Girls Do,” country-pop music legends Sawyer Brown have long been a band noted for their charismatic stage performances and feel-good music. On Saturday, Oct. 29, they'll bring their...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southeastern Community College auctioning a Tiny House

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to purchase a Tiny House, now is your chance. Southeastern Community College is currently accepting sealed bids to auction off a Tiny House completed by students under the supervision and instruction of SCC. The road-ready, 169 square foot Tiny House...
WHITEVILLE, NC

