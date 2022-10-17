Read full article on original website
WECT
Veg-Out Festival to be held this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - VEG-OUT will host its Veg-Out Festival on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park at 10 Cowan St., Wilmington. Per the announcement, admission to the event is free. The festival will offer:. Vegan and vegetarian food. Yoga. Health and wellness speakers. Local...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pawz in Park comes to Wilmington’s Long Leaf Park Oct. 29
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A dog-gone good time awaits you Oct. 29 at the 9th annual Pawz in Park event at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington, NC. It’s a festival for pet-lovers, and their four-legged friends are welcome to join. Nearly 2 dozen vendors have signed up to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Official artwork unveiled for NC Azalea Festival
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC — The North Carolina Azalea Festival has unveiled the official artwork for this year’s event. The painting was displayed on Wednesday night at Bluewater Grill in Wrightsville Beach. The artist is Ana Brown of Wilmington. As well as being an artist, Brown raises awareness for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shrimp Festival returning to Sneads Ferry
SNEADS FERRY, NC (WWAY) — The Shrimp Festival is back in Sneads Ferry. The event is happening Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Friday and the Shrimparoo will be at the Community Center until 9:00 p.m. A talent show and other entertainment will be at the festival...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island woman turns gourds into ghouls every Halloween
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Muriel Nelson has lived on Oak Island for 30 years and has been creating creatures out of gourds for as long as she can remember. The 91-year-old has turned imperfect pumpkins into ghosts using an old sheet, raccoons using a kid’s Halloween mask, and a coronavirus-themed ghoul named “Rona” with a wig and cherry tomatoes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Burgaw Holiday Home Tour returning this December
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — It’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays. Tickets are currently on sale for the annual Burgaw Holiday Tour of Homes, which is set to return December 3rd. The event is scheduled to run from 3:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. “We will...
Onslow Oktoberfest returns to Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a fun-filled German-based festival that’s back in Jacksonville this weekend. Onslow Oktoberfest returns Friday and Saturday. Live entertainment, brats and beer will highlight this community event with free admission. Dozens of local vendors will also participate. As part of the tradition of Onslow Oktoberfest, City of […]
WECT
Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Several events being held next month to commemorate 1898 Wilmington Massacre
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A series of events are being held next month to commemorate the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état. Events will provide opportunities for the public to learn more about and honor the memory of the lives lost as part of the uprising.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Greek Festival Drive-Thru kicks off this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five months after the annual Greek Festival, a special edition Greek Festival Drive-Thru is making a comeback this weekend. The event will run from October 21st through October 23rd, serving up hot, fast and delicious food each day. Drive-thru hours are 11:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘NubAbility’ fishing camp serves limb different children in Brunswick County
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — There are approximately 13,000 limb different children in the US today, and many of them have never met another person with limb loss. Sam Kuhnert is trying to change that with his non-profit NubAbility. Kuhnert was born without a left hand and never let his...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington iconic independent bookstore in conflict with city over retaining wall
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- For more than 40 years, one business has been a staple in downtown Wilmington but it may have to shut down if the city gets its way. The reason the business is in danger of closing is that a retaining wall behind “Old Books” on Front Street is considered a danger to the public.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
18-month project bringing changes to Fort Fisher State Historic Site
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Major changes are coming to the landscape at Fort Fisher State Historic Site. Visitors can expect the changes to begin late this month as construction on a newly-expanded visitor center and underwater archaeology building gets underway. The site will remain open to visitors throughout...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Early voting underway in Cape Fear and across NC
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Early voting started Thursday in the Cape Fear and across the state, and runs through Saturday, November 5. Lines started early in Brunswick County at the early voting site at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. According to election workers, it’s been busy all morning,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
American Legion presents flag flown over Battleship North Carolina to Lincoln Elementary
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A flag flying high above a Leland elementary school was once waving above the Battleship North Carolina. American Legion Post #68 presented the American Flag to Lincoln Elementary School on October 10th. The school’s old flag was lowered, folded and marked for proper disposal and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Marines take home bragging rights in annual Oorah vs. Hooah Fishing Battle
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — For the third year in a row, Marines have beat out the Soldiers in an annual fishing competition. The 13th annual Oorah vs. Hoorah Fishing Battle took place late last week in Carolina Beach, pitting 15 Marines vs. 15 Soldiers in a deep sea fishing battle.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Special Olympics holding first Fall Games since 2019
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the first time since 2019, the New Hanover County Special Olympics is hosting its Fall Games. The event is taking place this Friday at Legion Stadium in Wilmington. Over 200 volunteers are expected to attend the event to help cheer on the 450 local...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tiny home construction continues in Wilmington for chronically homeless
WILMINGTON, NC (WWY)– A new 31-unit tiny home village is currently under construction to house the chronically homeless in Wilmington. Eden Village, which is the name of the project, builds relationships and communities for the homeless of Wilmington. The village that is under construction consists of tiny houses that...
Up and Coming Weekly
Sawyer Brown to perform in Elizabethtown
Dominating the charts in the late 80s and early 90s with hits like “Step That Step” and “Some Girls Do,” country-pop music legends Sawyer Brown have long been a band noted for their charismatic stage performances and feel-good music. On Saturday, Oct. 29, they'll bring their...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southeastern Community College auctioning a Tiny House
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to purchase a Tiny House, now is your chance. Southeastern Community College is currently accepting sealed bids to auction off a Tiny House completed by students under the supervision and instruction of SCC. The road-ready, 169 square foot Tiny House...
